Your directors present their 43rd Directors Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The performance of the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024 has been as under:

(Amounts in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 3125.49 2800.57 Less: Total Expenses 3180.08 2943.77 Net Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax (54.60) (143.20) Provision for Current Tax 0 0 Deferred Tax for the Current Year (2.77) (17.28) Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax (51.82) (125.92)

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the gross revenue of the Company increased to Rs. 3059.33 Lakhs as against the revenue of Rs. 2748.95 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company recorded a net loss of Rs. 51.82 Lakhs for the year, compared to a net loss of Rs. 125.92 Lakhs in the previous year.

Phaarmasia Limited is a manufacturing unit dedicated in manufacturing facility of Hormonal (Oral contraceptive tablets) and Combipack with Iron Tablet.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of business during the year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no material changes and commitments after the closure of the financial year, which will affect the financial position of the Company.

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources in the Expansion of the business operations, your directors did not recommend any dividend during the Financial Year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserve for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

During the year the Company has not allotted any shares.

The authorised capital of the company stands unchanged from previous year at Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores only) divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crores) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs.6,82,69,600/- (Rupees Six Crores Eighty-Two Lakhs Sixty-Nine Thousand and Six Hundred) divided into 68,26,960 (Sixty-Eight Lakhs Twenty-Six Thousand Nine Hundred and Sixty) equity shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a) (ii) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

During the period under review there was no Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme including Employees Stock Options Schemes.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AS ON 31st MARCH, 2024 AND DETAILS OF CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board of Directors of your company is duly constituted. The Board consists of Six Directors comprising of One Executive Director, Three Non-Executive Directors, and Two Independent Directors. The company has maintained an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

The Board is efficient and the directors have requisite knowledge and exposure to provide requisite insights and direction to the Management of the Company.

The Directions provided to the management are actually implemented and executed through the Whole Time Director and other Directors of the company.

This structure ensures that the Board remains independent from the management in decision-making and provides valuable insights into external factors that internal employees may not have access to.

Your directors are committed to fostering a culture of leadership within the Board, with a focus on long-term vision and policy development to enhance governance quality. All actions and decisions taken by the Board are in line with the best interests of the Company.

The composition of the Board, Category, and DIN of Directors are as follows:

Board of Directors:

S. No. Name of the Director Designation DIN 1. Mr. Naga Bhaskara Rao Yallapragada Whole-time Director 00019052 2. Mr. Maneesh Ramakant Sapte Director 00020450 3. Mr. Vinay Ramakant Sapte Director 00135085 4. Mrs. Rashmi Vinay Sapte Director 00334247 5. Mr. Pravin Mohandas Hegde Independent Director 01404954 6. Mr. Ajit Gopal Jamkhandikar Independent Director 08196191

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

S. No. Name of the KMP Designation 1) Mr. Naga Bhaskara Rao Yallapragada Whole-time Director 2) Mr. Eswara Prasad Rao Nagineni Chief Financial Officer 3) Ms. Urvashi Bhatia Company Secretary

Change in directors / Key Managerial Personnel during the year:

• The members of the Company at the Annual General meeting held on 10th of July, 2023 have re-appointed Mr. Vinay Ramakant Sapte (DIN: 00135085) as Non-Executive Director of the company owing to his office liable to retire by rotation.

• The members of the Company at the Annual General meeting held on 10th of July, 2023 have re-appointed Mr. Ajit Gopal Jamkhandikar (DIN: 08196191), as Independent Director of the company for a further period of 5 years commencing from 10th July, 2023.

Proposed appointments / re-appointments in the 43rd annual general meeting

• Approval of the shareholders is being sought for the appointment of Mr. Maneesh Ramakant Sapte (DIN: 00020450) Non-Executive Director of the Company, who retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act and pursuant to Articles of Association of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134 (3) and (5) of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, your board of directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that:

In preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

a) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

b) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

c) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

d) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

e) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and effective.

SELECTION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Considering the requirement of skill sets on the Board, eminent people having an independent standing in their respective field / profession and who can effectively contribute to the Companys business and policy decisions are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for appointment, as an Independent Director on the Board. The Committee inter alia considers qualification, positive attributes, area of expertise and number of Directorship(s) and Membership(s) held in various committees of other companies by such persons in accordance with the Companys Policy for Selection of Directors and determining Directors independence. The Board considers the Committees recommendation and takes appropriate decision.

DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Director of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013.

In the opinion of the Board all the Independent Directors possess integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) to be act as independent Director.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Details in respect of remuneration paid to employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, forms part of this report. In terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the same is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company.

The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are enclosed in Annexure - I and forms part of this Report.

MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors duly met 5 (Five) times on 25.05.2023, 13.06.2023, 14.08.2023, 14.11.2023, and 13.02.2024 in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

The intervening gap between the meetings was not more than 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Company has framed policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters as provided in section 178(3) of the Act and is referred to while taking decisions under its purview.

FORMAL BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees.

The performance was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman also evaluated the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of Directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent Directors was done by the entire board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

The overall performance of the Non-Executive Directors of the company is satisfactory. The review of performance was based on the criteria of performance, knowledge, analysis, quality of decision making etc.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Audit Committee has acted in accordance with the terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(i) Recommended for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the company;

(ii) Reviewed and monitored the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

(iii) Examination of the financial statement and the auditors report thereon;

(iv) Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties;

(v) Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments; if any

(vi) Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary;

(vii) Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

(viii) Monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters.

The Audit Committee consists of a combination of Executive Director and Non-Executive Independent Directors and assists the Board in fulfilling its overall responsibilities.

The Audit Committee of the Company is duly constituted as per Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The members of Audit Committee are:

directors Chairman/Member Category Mr. Pravin Mohandas Hegde Chairman Independent Director Mr. Ajit Jamkhandikar Member Independent Director Mr. Naga Bhaskar rao Yallapragada Member Whole-time Director

Audit Committee Meetings:

Sl. No. Date of meeting Total No of Members as on the date of meeting member of Members attended 1. 25.05.2023 03 03 2. 14.08.2023 03 03 3. 14.11.2023 03 03 4. 13.02.2024 03 03

The intervening gap between the meetings was not more than 120 days as prescribed under Regulation 18(2)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Company had constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee under section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 as follows:

Directors Chairman/Member Category Mr. Pravin Mohandas Hegde Chairman Independent Director Mr. Ajit Jamkhandikar Member Independent Director Mr. Vinay Ramakant Sapte Member Non-Independent & Non-Executive Director

Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings:

S. No. Date of meeting Total No of Members as on the date of meeting Number of Members attended 1. 25.05.2023 03 03 2. 14.08.2023 03 03 3. 14.11.2023 03 03 4. 13.02.2024 03 03

Selection and Evaluation of Directors:

The Board has on the basis of the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, laid down following policies.

1. Policy for Determining qualifications, Positive Attributes and Independence of a Director.

2. Policy for Board & Independent Directors Evaluation

MEETING OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

S. No. Date of meeting Total No of Members as on the date of meeting Number of Members attended 1 25.05.2023 02 02

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS:

The Company believes in a formal evaluation of the Board and of the individual Directors, on an annual basis, is a potentially effective way to respond to the demand for greater Board accountability and effectiveness. For the Company, evaluation provides an ongoing means for Directors to assess their individual and collective performance and effectiveness. In addition to greater Board accountability, evaluation of Board members helps in:

a) More effective Board processes

b) Better collaboration and communication

c) Greater clarity with regard to members roles and responsibilities

The evaluation process covers the following aspects:

• Self-evaluation of Directors

• Evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the Board

• Evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the committees

• Feedback from the non-executive Directors to the Chairman

• Feedback on management support to the Board.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Risk Management Policy in place in the Company enables the Company to proactively take care of the internal and external risks of the Company and ensures smooth business operations.

The Companys risk management policy ensures that all its material risk exposures are properly covered, all compliance risks are covered and the Companys business growth and financial stability are assured. The Board of Directors decide the policies and ensure their implementation to ensure protection of Company from any type of risks.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s Sathuluri & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors for 5 years at the 41st Annual General Meeting held on 27th of September, 2022 and shall hold office from the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 45th Annual General Meeting.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS:

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification. Notes to Accounts and Auditors remarks in their report is self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto are disclosed in Form No. AOC-2 as Annexure -II to this report.

There were no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or the Senior Management which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. None of the Directors had any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana Rao, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. A5868 and COP No.: 2886) has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year.

Secretarial Audit Report as provided by Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana Rao, Practicing Company Secretary is enclosed as Annexure III to this report.

The following are the Comments of Secretarial Auditor and Management response to the same:

S No. Comments from Secretarial Auditor Management response 1. During the period under review, the Company has filed certain forms with additional Fees which were taken on record by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana. The company acknowledges the filing of forms with additional fees. These instances were due to the need for timely compliance, and we are taking steps to ensure that future filings are completed within the prescribed deadlines to avoid additional charges. 2. Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Company shall maintain a functional website containing the basic information about the listed entity. However, the company has not updated its website. The company recognizes the importance of maintaining an updated website as per Regulation 46 (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. We are currently in the process of updating the website to ensure it meets all regulatory requirements and reflects the most current information. 3. During the period under review, there was a delay in the submission of the annual report with BSE, for which the company paid a fine to Stock Exchanges. We acknowledge the delay in the submission of the annual report. The company has duly paid the penalty to BSE and is implementing measures to prevent such delays in the future, including improved tracking and adherence to submission deadlines. 4. During the period under review, the company received a few discrepancies from the stock exchange, and revised filings were submitted accordingly. The company has addressed the discrepancies received from the stock exchange and has submitted the revised filings as required. We are working to strengthen our internal review processes to minimize such issues going forward. 5. During the period under review, the company has not filed form MGT-14 for approval of draft Directors report for the financial year 2023-24. The company acknowledges the oversight regarding the filing of Form MGT-14. We are in the process of filing the form promptly and will implement additional checks to ensure that such compliance requirements are met in a timely manner in the future. 6. During the period under review, the company has delayed in the complying with the regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023. The company recognizes the delay in complying with Regulation 74(5) and is taking corrective measures to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements. Steps are being taken to enhance our compliance monitoring and reporting processes.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company complies with all applicable secretarial standards.

COST AUDITORS:

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company. Hence, the company has not appointed Cost Auditors for Financial Year 2023-24.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Directors Report.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The company has adopted a code of conduct for prevention of insider trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the directors and designated employees of the company. The code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The ‘Manager is responsible for implementation of the code along with the management of the Company.

Members of the Board have confirmed compliance with the code.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND INTERNAL AUDIT:

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control to ensure all the assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and the transactions are authorized, regarded and reported correctly. The internal control is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audits, review by management and procedures. It is designed to ensure that the

Financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of assets.

During the year, the Company has implemented the suggestions and recommendations of the internal auditor to improve the control environment. Their scope of work included review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations. In the Board meeting held on 25.05.2024, company has re-appointed M/s. Origami & Associates, Chartered Accountant, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and pursuant to the Regulation 22 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has established a mechanism through which all stake holders can report the suspected frauds and genuine grievances to the appropriate authority. The Whistle blower policy which has been approved by the board of directors of the company has been hosted on the website of the company viz. http://phaarmasia.in/

ANNUAL RETURN:

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its notification of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules 2021, dated 05th March, 2021 (‘Amendment notification 2021) has amended Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (MGT Rules) thereby doing away with the requirement of annexing MGT-9 to the Boards Report.

As per Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 every company shall place a copy of the annual return on the website of the company, if any, and the web-link of such annual return shall be disclosed in the Boards report.

The Annual Return in Form MGT-7 of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website and will be accessed at the given web-link http://phaarmasia.in/.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The company has not given loans, guarantees or made investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There is no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations

SUBSIDIARY & ASSOCIATES / JOINT VENTURES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary and Joint Venture Company.

However, the following two companies holds more than 20% shareholding in our Company:

S. No. Name of the company CIN/FCRN Holding/ Associate/ Subsidiary % of shares held 1. Maneesh Pharmaceuticals Limited U24230MH1985PLC036952 Associate 44.22 2. Svizera Labs Private Limited U74999MH1997PTC107389 Associate 29.29

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms part of this report and same is attached as Annexure IV.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

As per Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, provisions relating to corporate governance are not applicable to your company and therefore there is no separate report on corporate governance.

However, in pursuance of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a certificate from Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana Rao, Practicing Company Secretary, in compliance with (i) of Point (10) of Para C of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is annexed as Annexure-V and forms part of this Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABLE REPORT (BRSR):

Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by notification no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-SEC-2/P/CIR/2023/122 12th July 2023 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“LODR Regulations”) has mandated the inclusion of BRSR as part of the Annual Report for the top 150 listed entities based on their market capitalization on BSE and NSE as at 31st March 2024. In view of the requirements specified, the company is not mandated for the providing the BRSR and hence do not form part of this Report.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints

Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2023-24:

• No. of complaints received : NIL

• No. of complaints disposed off : NIL

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows: A. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption have not been furnished considering no activities have been undertaken by the company during the year under review.

B. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outflow

Foreign Exchange Inflows Nil Foreign Exchange Outflows Nil

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company for the time being.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review. As such no amount of principal or interest was outstanding on the date of the Balance Sheet.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUN:

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The shares of the company are listed on the BSE Limited. All dues to the exchange have been paid in full.

DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT:

Your Company does not have any shares in the Demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account and therefore no disclosure as per Point F of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 is required as mentioned below:

S No. particulars Yes / No a) aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the beginning of the year; No b) number of shareholders who approached listed entity for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year; No c) umber of shareholders to whom shares were transferred from suspense account using the year; No d) aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year; No e) hat the voting rights on these shares shall remain frozen till the rightful owner )f such shares claims the shares. No

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the period under review, there was no application made nor any proceeding initiated or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the period under review, there was no one time settlement with Bank.

INDUSTRY RELATIONS:

The company enjoyed cordial relations with its employees during the year under review and the Board appreciates the employees across the cadres for their dedicated service to the Company, and looks forward to their continued support and higher level of productivity for achieving the targets set for the future.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company treats its “human resources” as one of its most important assets.

Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the stakeholders, of the Company for their continued support.

