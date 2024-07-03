Phaarmasia Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1981, Phaarmasia Limited (unit-I) is the part of the Maneesh Pharmaceutical Limited, with its headquarters and marketing office in Mumbai. M/s Phaarmasia Limited Unit-II was established in 1993-94. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Oral contraceptive tablets with various therapeutic dosage combinations along with iron tablets for Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and for Exports. The plant is situated in a hygienic environment; free from dust, smoke, chemical & biological emission. Phaarmasia Ltd. Is an independent State-of-the-art-manufacturing unit having manufacturing facility of international standards with manufacturing capacity of more than 30 million units per annum. During the year 2000, the company became a Sick Industrial Company under SICA and therefore the same was referred to the BIFR.During past a few decades, Phaarmasia mastered and manufactured wide range of Pharmaceutical Formulations at a WHO-GMPcertified and ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facility.