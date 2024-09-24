|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Tuesday 24th September 2024 at 2.30 P.M through Video conferencing and other audio-visual means. With reference to the Subject citied it is informed that the 43rd Annual general meeting of members of Phaarmasia Limited was held on Tuesday, 24th September 2024 Started at 2.30 P.M through Video conferencing and concluded at 3.30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Pursuant to Reg. 44(3) of SEBi (LODR) Reg. 2015, we are here to inform you that the Members of the company have approved all the resolutions bearing item no. 1 to 5 contained in the notice of 43rd AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
