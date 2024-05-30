To,

The Members,

Phoenix International Limited Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Phoenix International Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, standalone statement of changes in equity, the standalone Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.(Hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified U/s. 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Assessing impairment of Investments and loans in subsidiary and associate entities (as described in note 40 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company has significant investments and loans in its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. As at 31 March 2024, the carrying values of Companys investments and loans in its subsidiaries and associate entities amounts to Rs. 13182.62 lakhs. Our procedures in assessing the managements judgement for the impairment assessment included, among others, the following: The company has no impairment provision against its investment and loans • Assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount of the investments and loans. Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment by reference to the requirements under Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets". • Obtained and read the valuation report used by the management for determining the fair value (recoverable amount) of its investments and loans given; For investments and loans where impairment indicators exist, significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in the valuation model and methodology, such as revenue growth, discount rates, etc. • Obtained and reviewed the management assessment w.r.t. impairment. Also assessed the disclosures made in this regard in note 40 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements; Considering, the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgement, the same has been considered as key audit matter. • Considered the independence, competence and objectivity of the management specialist involved in determination of valuation; • Tested the fair value of the investment and loans as mentioned in the valuation report to the carrying value in books; • Made inquiries with management to understand key drivers of the cash flow forecasts, discount rates, etc.; • Involved experts to review the assumptions used by the management specialists; • We reviewed the disclosures made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements regarding such investments and loans. Related party transactions (as described in note 33 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our procedures/ testing included the following: The Company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the ordinary course of business at arms length. These include making new or additional investments in its subsidiaries; lending loans to related parties; sales and purchases to and from related parties, etc. as disclosed in note 33 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining approval, recording and disclosure of related party transactions; We identified the accuracy and completeness of the related party transactions and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a • Read minutes of shareholders meetings, board meetings and minutes of meetings of those charged with governance in connection with Companys assessment of related party key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties and regulatory compliances thereon, during the year ended 31 March 2024. transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length; • Tested, related party transactions with the underlying contracts, confirmation letters and other supporting documents; • Agreed the related party information disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements with the underlying supporting documents, on a sample basis

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements do not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified u/s 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cause significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order" or "the CARO") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Sec. 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us;

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account ;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified u/s. 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Sec. 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure - B;

g. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which has impact on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company has no material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts-to the financial statements, hence no provision has been made ;

iii. There has been no amount to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of maintenance of property, plant and equipments records wherein the accounting software did not have audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Place: New Delhi For P M P K & Co. Date: 30.05.2024 Chartered Accountants FRN- 019681N

per Pravesh Kumar Sharma

Partner

M. No: 093350

ANNEXURE- A, REFERRED TO IN POINT ‘1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR AUDIT REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

1. In respect of the Companys fixed assets

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is maintaining proper records of fixed assets, including the quantitative details and its situations.

(b) Physical verification of major fixed assets has been made by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on records maintained by the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not revalued its Property Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable interval during the period and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate of each class were not noticed in on such verification;

(b) The company does not have any working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provision of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable;

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records, the company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Company has granted loans & advances, unsecured, to the parties as below:

Particulars Amount (INR in Lacs) Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date- Related parties 13596.79

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the advances in the nature of loans provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, schedule of repayment of the principal amount and the payment of interest have not been stipulated and hence we are unable to comment as to whether receipt of the principal amount and the interest is regular.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 & 186 of Companies Act, 2013, with respect to loans, investment, guarantee and security;

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, hence clause v of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable;

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of Section 148 of Companies Act, 2013, hence clause vi of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 is not applicable;

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues as applicable to the company.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, sales tax, service tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities;

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues including amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, sales tax, service tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than 6 Months from the date they become payable.

8. According to the information and explanations give to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the Tax Assessments, which are previously unrecorded in the books of account. Hence clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable;

9. (a) According to the information and explanations give to us, the company has Term Loans from Punjab National Bank (E-OBC) and have no default in repayment of principal and interest during the year;

(b) Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, company has taken loan from Punjab National Bank (E-OBC) to meet the obligations of associate;

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer during the year, hence clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable;

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotments/private placement of shares/ fully/partially/optionally convertible debentures during the year.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, any fraud on or by the company has not been noticed or reported during the year covered by our audit;

(b) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of Companies Act 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company;

12. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

13. According to information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 & 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details of which have been disclosed in the financial statements;

14. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) we have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records maintained by the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with directors. Hence clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable;

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence clause 3 (xvi) is not applicable on the company.

17. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvii) is not applicable on the Company;

18. According to information and explanations given to us, there is no resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year. Hence clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. According to information and explanations given to us, there are no provisions of schedule VII of the Companies Act applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xx) is not applicable on the Company.

Place: New Delhi For P M P K & Co. Date: 30.05.2024 Chartered Accountants FRN- 019681N per Pravesh Kumar Sharma Partner M. No: 093350

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Phoenix International Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.