Open₹61.71
Prev. Close₹62.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.79
Day's High₹65.25
Day's Low₹59.84
52 Week's High₹80.9
52 Week's Low₹30.02
Book Value₹49.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)100.74
P/E37.93
EPS1.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.79
16.79
16.79
16.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.94
322.44
320.28
318.87
Net Worth
341.73
339.23
337.07
335.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.18
42.98
39.26
40.9
yoy growth (%)
-43.73
9.46
-4
9.39
Raw materials
-5.05
-24.23
-14.96
-21.19
As % of sales
20.92
56.38
38.12
51.83
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.27
-1.16
-0.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.64
4.56
1.07
-0.92
Depreciation
-3.53
-3.54
-3.57
-3.57
Tax paid
-1.65
-1.32
0.82
0.19
Working capital
-51.58
8.54
39.47
23.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.73
9.46
-4
9.39
Op profit growth
9.56
-1.95
24.79
28.44
EBIT growth
-6.44
23.33
18.5
3.67
Net profit growth
-69.26
70.11
-360.69
-174.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
27.45
32.37
26.97
24.18
42.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.45
32.37
26.97
24.18
42.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.71
0.13
1.03
3.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
NARENDRA AGGARWAL
Executive Director
Narender Makkar
Non Executive Director
PARUVATHARAYIL MATHAI ALEXANDER
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pushpa Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narender Kumar Makkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Phoenix International Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.87, Phoenix International (PIL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.88. It was promoted by D N Kalsi and Ajay Kalsi. PIL came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance the setting up of manufacturing facilities for 8,40,000 pairs of synthetic footwear (sport shoes) at Ghaziabad. The Company is in the business of leasing out buildings and is a manufacturer and supplier of Shoe Uppers in Chennai, India. At present the Company has two subsidiaries companies, Phoenix Industries Ltd, and Phoenix Cement Ltd. PIL has signed an agreement with Reebok International, US & UK, to manufacture and supply shoes under its brand name. For this purpose, PIL is implementing a Rs 130-cr project to manufacture 60,00,000 pairs of shoes per annum for which IFCI has already sanctioned a loan. Commercial production at this plant started in Dec.95. PIL issued bonus shares (1:1) in Sep.95. In 1994-95, PIL exported shoes worth Rs 86.98 cr. One of the fastest growing sports-utility footwear companies, Skechers, US, has signed an agreement allowing PIL to be its licensee in India for its 15-20 models ranging from steel-toed leather boots to thick-soled canvas shoes to classic loafers. During the year 1995-96, the company has given option to exercise right to apply for equity shares against Detachable Freely Tradeable Equity Warrants and 3,11,680 equity shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 115/- per share were allotted against sai
The Phoenix International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phoenix International Ltd is ₹100.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Phoenix International Ltd is 37.93 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phoenix International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phoenix International Ltd is ₹30.02 and ₹80.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Phoenix International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.04%, 3 Years at 36.33%, 1 Year at 62.13%, 6 Month at 27.01%, 3 Month at -8.53% and 1 Month at 4.10%.
