iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phoenix International Ltd Share Price

60
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:18:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.71
  • Day's High65.25
  • 52 Wk High80.9
  • Prev. Close62.97
  • Day's Low59.84
  • 52 Wk Low 30.02
  • Turnover (lac)0.79
  • P/E37.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.09
  • EPS1.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)100.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Phoenix International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

61.71

Prev. Close

62.97

Turnover(Lac.)

0.79

Day's High

65.25

Day's Low

59.84

52 Week's High

80.9

52 Week's Low

30.02

Book Value

49.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

100.74

P/E

37.93

EPS

1.66

Divi. Yield

0

Phoenix International Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Phoenix International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Phoenix International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.21%

Non-Promoter- 29.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Phoenix International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.79

16.79

16.79

16.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

324.94

322.44

320.28

318.87

Net Worth

341.73

339.23

337.07

335.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

24.18

42.98

39.26

40.9

yoy growth (%)

-43.73

9.46

-4

9.39

Raw materials

-5.05

-24.23

-14.96

-21.19

As % of sales

20.92

56.38

38.12

51.83

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.27

-1.16

-0.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.64

4.56

1.07

-0.92

Depreciation

-3.53

-3.54

-3.57

-3.57

Tax paid

-1.65

-1.32

0.82

0.19

Working capital

-51.58

8.54

39.47

23.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.73

9.46

-4

9.39

Op profit growth

9.56

-1.95

24.79

28.44

EBIT growth

-6.44

23.33

18.5

3.67

Net profit growth

-69.26

70.11

-360.69

-174.9

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

27.45

32.37

26.97

24.18

42.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.45

32.37

26.97

24.18

42.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.71

0.13

1.03

3.38

View Annually Results

Phoenix International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Phoenix International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

NARENDRA AGGARWAL

Executive Director

Narender Makkar

Non Executive Director

PARUVATHARAYIL MATHAI ALEXANDER

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pushpa Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narender Kumar Makkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Phoenix International Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.87, Phoenix International (PIL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.88. It was promoted by D N Kalsi and Ajay Kalsi. PIL came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance the setting up of manufacturing facilities for 8,40,000 pairs of synthetic footwear (sport shoes) at Ghaziabad. The Company is in the business of leasing out buildings and is a manufacturer and supplier of Shoe Uppers in Chennai, India. At present the Company has two subsidiaries companies, Phoenix Industries Ltd, and Phoenix Cement Ltd. PIL has signed an agreement with Reebok International, US & UK, to manufacture and supply shoes under its brand name. For this purpose, PIL is implementing a Rs 130-cr project to manufacture 60,00,000 pairs of shoes per annum for which IFCI has already sanctioned a loan. Commercial production at this plant started in Dec.95. PIL issued bonus shares (1:1) in Sep.95. In 1994-95, PIL exported shoes worth Rs 86.98 cr. One of the fastest growing sports-utility footwear companies, Skechers, US, has signed an agreement allowing PIL to be its licensee in India for its 15-20 models ranging from steel-toed leather boots to thick-soled canvas shoes to classic loafers. During the year 1995-96, the company has given option to exercise right to apply for equity shares against Detachable Freely Tradeable Equity Warrants and 3,11,680 equity shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 115/- per share were allotted against sai
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Phoenix International Ltd share price today?

The Phoenix International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60 today.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phoenix International Ltd is ₹100.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Phoenix International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Phoenix International Ltd is 37.93 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Phoenix International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phoenix International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phoenix International Ltd is ₹30.02 and ₹80.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Phoenix International Ltd?

Phoenix International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.04%, 3 Years at 36.33%, 1 Year at 62.13%, 6 Month at 27.01%, 3 Month at -8.53% and 1 Month at 4.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Phoenix International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Phoenix International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.