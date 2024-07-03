Phoenix International Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.87, Phoenix International (PIL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.88. It was promoted by D N Kalsi and Ajay Kalsi. PIL came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance the setting up of manufacturing facilities for 8,40,000 pairs of synthetic footwear (sport shoes) at Ghaziabad. The Company is in the business of leasing out buildings and is a manufacturer and supplier of Shoe Uppers in Chennai, India. At present the Company has two subsidiaries companies, Phoenix Industries Ltd, and Phoenix Cement Ltd. PIL has signed an agreement with Reebok International, US & UK, to manufacture and supply shoes under its brand name. For this purpose, PIL is implementing a Rs 130-cr project to manufacture 60,00,000 pairs of shoes per annum for which IFCI has already sanctioned a loan. Commercial production at this plant started in Dec.95. PIL issued bonus shares (1:1) in Sep.95. In 1994-95, PIL exported shoes worth Rs 86.98 cr. One of the fastest growing sports-utility footwear companies, Skechers, US, has signed an agreement allowing PIL to be its licensee in India for its 15-20 models ranging from steel-toed leather boots to thick-soled canvas shoes to classic loafers. During the year 1995-96, the company has given option to exercise right to apply for equity shares against Detachable Freely Tradeable Equity Warrants and 3,11,680 equity shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 115/- per share were allotted against said offer made to the warrant holders. The company has continued to perform well in the area of exports. The companys project for the manufacturing of Reebok brand footwear is progressing well. It is continuing export of Reebok Shoes from its pilot plant. Also the company is implementing a project for manufacturing of cement through its wholly owned subsidiary company namely, Phoenix Cement Ltd. The means of financing for the said project are in the advanced stages of approval. Substantial part of the core plant & machinery has already arrived.The Companys brand TUFFS and MADAME PHOENIX have been successfully eastablished in the market.The company has three subsidiary companies namely Phoenix Industries Ltd, Park Leather Industries Ltd and Phoenix Cement Ltd.The Company carried out shoe related activities at its unit at Chennai during the financial year 2006-07.