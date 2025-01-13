Phoenix International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.79
16.79
16.79
16.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.94
322.44
320.28
318.87
Net Worth
341.73
339.23
337.07
335.66
Minority Interest
Debt
75.21
85.39
94.65
103.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.91
1.84
1.84
3.72
Total Liabilities
417.85
426.46
433.56
442.71
Fixed Assets
268.16
271.78
275.4
279.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.91
15.91
15.91
15.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.75
0.93
0
0
Networking Capital
127.56
131.86
138.2
141.29
Inventories
4.41
4.62
5.93
3.78
Inventory Days
57.05
Sundry Debtors
13.09
27.86
26.44
19.33
Debtor Days
291.74
Other Current Assets
132.2
133.22
136.76
146.29
Sundry Creditors
-10.68
-18.4
-17.03
-17.19
Creditor Days
259.44
Other Current Liabilities
-11.46
-15.44
-13.9
-10.92
Cash
5.46
5.99
4.04
6.21
Total Assets
417.84
426.47
433.55
442.73
