iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phoenix International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix International Ltd

Phoenix Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.64

4.56

1.07

-0.92

Depreciation

-3.53

-3.54

-3.57

-3.57

Tax paid

-1.65

-1.32

0.82

0.19

Working capital

-51.58

8.54

39.47

23.03

Other operating items

Operating

-54.11

8.22

37.8

18.72

Capital expenditure

-0.1

0.21

0.03

367.83

Free cash flow

-54.22

8.44

37.83

386.55

Equity raised

636.66

625.81

617.38

359.83

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

22.43

-8.55

3.62

-0.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

604.86

625.7

658.83

745.54

Phoenix Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.