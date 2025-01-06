Phoenix International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.64
4.56
1.07
-0.92
Depreciation
-3.53
-3.54
-3.57
-3.57
Tax paid
-1.65
-1.32
0.82
0.19
Working capital
-51.58
8.54
39.47
23.03
Other operating items
Operating
-54.11
8.22
37.8
18.72
Capital expenditure
-0.1
0.21
0.03
367.83
Free cash flow
-54.22
8.44
37.83
386.55
Equity raised
636.66
625.81
617.38
359.83
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
22.43
-8.55
3.62
-0.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
604.86
625.7
658.83
745.54
