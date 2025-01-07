iifl-logo-icon 1
Phoenix International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:11:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

24.18

42.98

39.26

40.9

yoy growth (%)

-43.73

9.46

-4

9.39

Raw materials

-5.05

-24.23

-14.96

-21.19

As % of sales

20.92

56.38

38.12

51.83

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.27

-1.16

-0.92

As % of sales

4.57

2.95

2.97

2.25

Other costs

-2.17

-3.01

-8.38

-6.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9

7.01

21.35

17.02

Operating profit

15.83

14.45

14.74

11.81

OPM

65.49

33.63

37.55

28.88

Depreciation

-3.53

-3.54

-3.57

-3.57

Interest expense

-10.69

-9.69

-10.48

-10.67

Other income

1.02

3.34

0.38

1.51

Profit before tax

2.64

4.56

1.07

-0.92

Taxes

-1.65

-1.32

0.82

0.19

Tax rate

-62.41

-29.14

76.47

-21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.99

3.23

1.9

-0.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.99

3.23

1.9

-0.72

yoy growth (%)

-69.26

70.11

-360.69

-174.9

NPM

4.1

7.52

4.84

-1.78

