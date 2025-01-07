Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.18
42.98
39.26
40.9
yoy growth (%)
-43.73
9.46
-4
9.39
Raw materials
-5.05
-24.23
-14.96
-21.19
As % of sales
20.92
56.38
38.12
51.83
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.27
-1.16
-0.92
As % of sales
4.57
2.95
2.97
2.25
Other costs
-2.17
-3.01
-8.38
-6.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9
7.01
21.35
17.02
Operating profit
15.83
14.45
14.74
11.81
OPM
65.49
33.63
37.55
28.88
Depreciation
-3.53
-3.54
-3.57
-3.57
Interest expense
-10.69
-9.69
-10.48
-10.67
Other income
1.02
3.34
0.38
1.51
Profit before tax
2.64
4.56
1.07
-0.92
Taxes
-1.65
-1.32
0.82
0.19
Tax rate
-62.41
-29.14
76.47
-21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.99
3.23
1.9
-0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.99
3.23
1.9
-0.72
yoy growth (%)
-69.26
70.11
-360.69
-174.9
NPM
4.1
7.52
4.84
-1.78
