Phoenix International Ltd Key Ratios

58.41
(-1.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:24:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.73

9.46

-4

9.39

Op profit growth

9.69

-2.54

24.78

29.07

EBIT growth

-6.75

23.16

18.43

4.77

Net profit growth

-73.7

71.67

-320.93

-202.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

64.71

33.19

37.28

28.68

EBIT margin

54.39

32.82

29.17

23.64

Net profit margin

3.35

7.17

4.57

-1.98

RoCE

3.05

3.41

2.78

3.32

RoNW

0.05

0.23

0.14

-0.1

RoA

0.04

0.18

0.1

-0.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.48

1.84

1.07

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.61

-0.27

-1.05

-2.61

Book value per share

201.22

201.28

189.01

188.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

25.83

4.34

14.71

0

P/CEPS

-7.65

-29.02

-14.89

-3.32

P/B

0.06

0.03

0.08

0.04

EV/EBIDTA

7.05

1.86

4.34

7.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-67.06

-30.13

84.75

-19.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

273.78

215.65

277.26

237.6

Inventory days

75.31

54.34

58.42

49.26

Creditor days

-814.44

-347.91

-412.08

-250.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.23

-1.45

-1.09

-0.9

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.05

0.12

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

6.19

1.37

2.65

7.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.92

-56.38

-38.12

-51.83

Employee costs

-4.94

-3.16

-3.17

-2.4

Other costs

-9.41

-7.25

-21.42

-17.08

