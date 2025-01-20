Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.73
9.46
-4
9.39
Op profit growth
9.69
-2.54
24.78
29.07
EBIT growth
-6.75
23.16
18.43
4.77
Net profit growth
-73.7
71.67
-320.93
-202.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
64.71
33.19
37.28
28.68
EBIT margin
54.39
32.82
29.17
23.64
Net profit margin
3.35
7.17
4.57
-1.98
RoCE
3.05
3.41
2.78
3.32
RoNW
0.05
0.23
0.14
-0.1
RoA
0.04
0.18
0.1
-0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.48
1.84
1.07
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.61
-0.27
-1.05
-2.61
Book value per share
201.22
201.28
189.01
188.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.83
4.34
14.71
0
P/CEPS
-7.65
-29.02
-14.89
-3.32
P/B
0.06
0.03
0.08
0.04
EV/EBIDTA
7.05
1.86
4.34
7.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-67.06
-30.13
84.75
-19.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
273.78
215.65
277.26
237.6
Inventory days
75.31
54.34
58.42
49.26
Creditor days
-814.44
-347.91
-412.08
-250.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.23
-1.45
-1.09
-0.9
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.05
0.12
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
6.19
1.37
2.65
7.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.92
-56.38
-38.12
-51.83
Employee costs
-4.94
-3.16
-3.17
-2.4
Other costs
-9.41
-7.25
-21.42
-17.08
