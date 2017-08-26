Phoenix International Ltd Management Discussions

The Indian Footwear Industry has demonstrated exponential growth and continues to take advantage of the favourable current economic climate to further leverage growth opportunities. The Government has acted as an important catalyst in bringing greater investment to this sector and has granted fiscal relief and incentives to augment production and exports. Innovation continues to be the focal point in your Companys manufacturing, sales, marketing and various brand-building efforts. The company has manufacturing facility of shoes uppers at Chennai and achieved a turnover of Rs.3825.80 Lacs during the current year as compared to Rs. 3939.28 Lacs during the previous year.
Your Company is always striving to create a favourable work environment with the available resources at its command and is doing its best to retain the available talents within the company.
The Company is having expertise in the product line in which it has been operating. The Company in the past was a continuously profit earning and dividend paying Company. Your company is well aware of the opportunities, threats and risks involved in the business and it takes every effort to convert the threats and risks into opportunities.
Your Company annually reviews "risk maps" to help identify potential business threats. The capability of these risk mitigation plans, developed to redress identified threats, is honed to protect the interests of all Shareholders. Crisis management plans are well documented. The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transaction are authorized and reported correctly.
(11) General Shareholder Information
|(a) Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time
|: 28/09/2017 at 10:00 A.M.
|Place
|: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003.
|(b) Financial Calendar:
|ending March 31
|(Tentative)
|Financial Results for the Quarter Ended:
|30th June, 2017
|On or before 13th August, 2017
|30th September, 2017
|On or before 14th November, 2017
|31st December, 2017
|On or before 14th February, 2018
|31st March, 2018
|On or before 30th May, 2018
|(c) Date of book Closure
|23.09.2018 TO 29th September, 2018
Listing on Stock Exchanges:
The shares of the Company are listed on the following stock exchanges:
|S. No. STOCK EXCHANGE
|ADDRESS
|(a) BSE Limited
|The Bombay Stock Exchange, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, 25th Floor, Dalal Street,
|Mumbai- 400 001
The Company has paid Annual Listing Fees for the Financial Year 2017-2018 to Stock Exchanges.
(d) Stock Exchange Code at BSE : 526481
Stock Market Data: Highest & Lowest during each month in last financial year from April, 2016 to March, 2017 on Bombay Stock Exchange.
|YEAR
|MONTH
|HIGHEST RATE
|LOWEST RATE
|2016
|April
|10.00
|8.46
|2016
|May
|10.11
|8.30
|2016
|June
|9.95
|8.10
|2016
|July
|11.60
|8.10
|2016
|August
|12.23
|9.82
|2016
|September
|11.56
|8.46
|2016
|October
|10.54
|8.63
|2016
|November
|11.07
|9.03
|2016
|December
|11.33
|9.05
|2017
|January
|12.00
|8.60
|2017
|February
|11.40
|8.60
|2017
|March
|10.90
|8.60
(d) Share Transfer System:
The Company has out sourced share transfer function to M/s Mas Services Limited, which is registered with SEBI as a Category-I
Registrar and Transfer Agent.
Share Transfer Process : The shares in physical form for transfer should be lodged at the office of the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, or at the Registered Office of the Company. The transfers are processed within 10 days from the date of receipt of such request for transfer, if technically found to be in order and complete in all respects. As per directives issued by SEBI it is compulsory to trade in securities of any Companys equity shares in dematerialized form.
(e) Dematerialization of Shares:
The process of conversion of shares from physical form to electronic form is known as dematerialisation. For dematerializing the shares, the shareholders should open a demat account with a Depository Participant (DP). He/She is required to submit a Demat Request Form duly filled up along with the share certificates to his/her DP. The DP will allocate a demat request number and shall forward the request physically as well as electronically, through NSDL/CDSL, to the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent. On receipt of the demat request both physically and electronically and after verification, the shares are dematerialised and an electronic credit of shares is given in the account of the shareholder. The Company has entered into agreement with NSDL and CDSL for the purpose. The Company ISIN No. is
INE245B01011.
(i) Distribution of Shareholding as on 31st March, 2017
|Shareholding of Nominal Value ()
|Shareholders
|Share Amount
|Number
|% to Total
|Amount In ()
|% to Total
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Up to 5000
|8159
|90.006
|14783540
|8.805
|5001 10,000
|490
|5.405
|3933650
|2.343
|10,001-20,000
|193
|2.129
|2947140
|1.755
|20,001-30,000
|80
|0.883
|2051060
|1.222
|30,001-40,000
|37
|0.408
|1310120
|0.780
|40,001-50,000
|28
|0.309
|1298890
|0.774
|50,001-1,00,000
|44
|0.485
|3283180
|1.955
|1,00,001- and above
|34
|0.375
|138288020
|82.365
|9065
|100.000
|167895600
|100.000
(g) (ii) Shareholding Pattern as on 31st March, 2017
|Category
|No. of shares held
|Percentage of shareholding
|A. Promoters holding
|1. Promoters
|- Indian Promoters
|27,36,000
|Nil
|- Foreign Promoters
|16.296
|Nil
|2. Persons acting in concert
|90,53,450
|53.923
|Sub – Total :
|1,17,89,450
|70.219
|B. Non-Promoters Holding
|3. Institutional Investors
|a. Mutual Funds and UTI
|b. Banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies (Central/Sale Govt. Institutions/Non-Government Institutions)
|c. FIIs
|Nil
|Nil
|Sub Total
|Nil
|Nil
|4. Others
|a. Corporate Bodies
|702385
|4.18
|b. Indian Public
|3167292
|18.86
|c. NRIs/OCBs
|1119394
|6.67
|d. Any other (please specify)- Clearing Members
|11039
|0.08
|Sub-Total
|50,00,110
|29.782
|Grand Total
|1,67,89,560
|100.00
Dematerialisation of shares :
|NSDL
|:
|1668137
|CDSL
|:
|934790
|TOTAL
|:
|2602927
|ISIN NO
|:
|ISIN245B01011.
(h) Registrar and Transfer Agent
|Mas Services Limited,
|Address
|:
|T-34,2nd Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-II, New Delhi -110020
|Telephone No
|:
|26387281/82/83
|Fax
|:
|26387384
|:
|info@masserv.com
Outstanding GDRs/ADRs/Warrants or any convertible instruments, conversion date and likely impact on equity
Nil
(i) Plant Location
Phoenix International Ltd.
No77/70A, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Nagalkeni, Chromepet, Chennai, Tamilnadu India Pin - 600044
(j) Address for Correspondence
|Phoenix International Limited
|3rd Floor, Gopala Tower, 25, Rajendra Place, New Delhi 110008
|Telephone
|:
|(91)(11)25747696
|Fax
|:
|(91)(11)25751937
|:
|narendermakkar@yahoo.com
(k) Reconciliation of Share Capital
As stipulated by SEBI, a qualified Practising Company Secretary carries out audit of Reconciliation of Share Capital to reconcile the total admitted, issued and listed capital with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and Stock Exchanges.
(l) Details of mandatory requirement of Listing Regulations
|Particulars
|Regulation No
|Complied Status
|Independent director(s) have been appointed in terms of specified
|16(1)(b) & 25(6)
|Complied with
|criteria of ‘independence and/or ‘eligibility
|Board composition
|17(1)
|Complied with
|Meeting of Board of directors
|17(2)
|Complied with
|Review of Compliance Report
|17(3)
|Complied with
|Plans for orderly succession for appointments
|17(4)
|Complied with
|Code of Conduct
|17(5)
|Complied with
|Fees/compensation
|17(6)
|Complied with
|Minimum Information
|17(7)
|Complied with
|Compliance Certificate
|17(8)
|Complied with
|Risk Assessment & Management
|17(9)
|Complied with
|Performance Evaluation of Independent Director
|17(10)
|Complied with
|Composition of Audit Committee
|18(1)
|Complied with
|Meeting of Audit Committee
|18(2)
|Complied with
|Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|19(1) & (2)
|Complied with
|Composition of Stakeholder Relationship Committee
|20(1) & (2)
|Complied with
|Vigil Mechanism
|22
|Complied with
|Policy for related party Transaction
|23(1), (5), (6), (7) & (8)
|Complied with
|Prior or Omnibus approval of Audit Committee for all related party
|23(2), (3)
|NA
|transactions
|Approval for material related party transactions
|23(4)
|NA
|Maximum Directorship & Tenure
|25(1) & (2)
|Complied with
|Other Corporate Governance requirements with respect to
|24(2), (3), (4), (5) & (6)
|NA
|subsidiary of listed entity
NON MANDATORY REQUIREMENT
Non Mandatory Requirements will be implemented by the Company as and when required and/or deemed necessary by the Board.
This Corporate Governance Report of the Company is in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations.
|For and on behalf of the Board
|
PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|Place: New Delhi
|Narendra Makkar
|P.M. Alexander
|Date : 26.08.2017
|Director & Company Secretary
|Chairman
|DIN-00026857
|DIN-00050022
