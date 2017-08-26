Phoenix International Ltd Management Discussions

The Indian Footwear Industry has demonstrated exponential growth and continues to take advantage of the favourable current economic climate to further leverage growth opportunities. The Government has acted as an important catalyst in bringing greater investment to this sector and has granted fiscal relief and incentives to augment production and exports. Innovation continues to be the focal point in your Companys manufacturing, sales, marketing and various brand-building efforts. The company has manufacturing facility of shoes uppers at Chennai and achieved a turnover of Rs.3825.80 Lacs during the current year as compared to Rs. 3939.28 Lacs during the previous year.

Your Company is always striving to create a favourable work environment with the available resources at its command and is doing its best to retain the available talents within the company.

The Company is having expertise in the product line in which it has been operating. The Company in the past was a continuously profit earning and dividend paying Company. Your company is well aware of the opportunities, threats and risks involved in the business and it takes every effort to convert the threats and risks into opportunities.

Your Company annually reviews "risk maps" to help identify potential business threats. The capability of these risk mitigation plans, developed to redress identified threats, is honed to protect the interests of all Shareholders. Crisis management plans are well documented. The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transaction are authorized and reported correctly.

(a) Annual General Meeting Date & Time : 28/09/2017 at 10:00 A.M. Place : Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003. (b) Financial Calendar: ending March 31 (Tentative) Financial Results for the Quarter Ended: 30th June, 2017 On or before 13th August, 2017 30th September, 2017 On or before 14th November, 2017 31st December, 2017 On or before 14th February, 2018 31st March, 2018 On or before 30th May, 2018 (c) Date of book Closure 23.09.2018 TO 29th September, 2018

S. No. STOCK EXCHANGE ADDRESS (a) BSE Limited The Bombay Stock Exchange, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, 25th Floor, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

The Company has paid Annual Listing Fees for the Financial Year 2017-2018 to Stock Exchanges.

(d) Stock Exchange Code at BSE : 526481

Stock Market Data: Highest & Lowest during each month in last financial year from April, 2016 to March, 2017 on Bombay Stock Exchange.

YEAR MONTH HIGHEST RATE LOWEST RATE 2016 April 10.00 8.46 2016 May 10.11 8.30 2016 June 9.95 8.10 2016 July 11.60 8.10 2016 August 12.23 9.82 2016 September 11.56 8.46 2016 October 10.54 8.63 2016 November 11.07 9.03 2016 December 11.33 9.05 2017 January 12.00 8.60 2017 February 11.40 8.60 2017 March 10.90 8.60

The Company has out sourced share transfer function to M/s Mas Services Limited, which is registered with SEBI as a Category-I

Share Transfer Process : The shares in physical form for transfer should be lodged at the office of the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, or at the Registered Office of the Company. The transfers are processed within 10 days from the date of receipt of such request for transfer, if technically found to be in order and complete in all respects. As per directives issued by SEBI it is compulsory to trade in securities of any Companys equity shares in dematerialized form.

The process of conversion of shares from physical form to electronic form is known as dematerialisation. For dematerializing the shares, the shareholders should open a demat account with a Depository Participant (DP). He/She is required to submit a Demat Request Form duly filled up along with the share certificates to his/her DP. The DP will allocate a demat request number and shall forward the request physically as well as electronically, through NSDL/CDSL, to the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent. On receipt of the demat request both physically and electronically and after verification, the shares are dematerialised and an electronic credit of shares is given in the account of the shareholder. The Company has entered into agreement with NSDL and CDSL for the purpose. The Company ISIN No. is

INE245B01011.

(i) Distribution of Shareholding as on 31st March, 2017

Shareholding of Nominal Value () Shareholders Share Amount Number % to Total Amount In () % to Total 1 2 3 4 5 Up to 5000 8159 90.006 14783540 8.805 5001 10,000 490 5.405 3933650 2.343 10,001-20,000 193 2.129 2947140 1.755 20,001-30,000 80 0.883 2051060 1.222 30,001-40,000 37 0.408 1310120 0.780 40,001-50,000 28 0.309 1298890 0.774 50,001-1,00,000 44 0.485 3283180 1.955 1,00,001- and above 34 0.375 138288020 82.365 9065 100.000 167895600 100.000

(g) (ii) Shareholding Pattern as on 31st March, 2017

Category No. of shares held Percentage of shareholding A. Promoters holding 1. Promoters - Indian Promoters 27,36,000 Nil - Foreign Promoters 16.296 Nil 2. Persons acting in concert 90,53,450 53.923 Sub – Total : 1,17,89,450 70.219 B. Non-Promoters Holding 3. Institutional Investors a. Mutual Funds and UTI b. Banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies (Central/Sale Govt. Institutions/Non-Government Institutions) c. FIIs Nil Nil Sub Total Nil Nil 4. Others a. Corporate Bodies 702385 4.18 b. Indian Public 3167292 18.86 c. NRIs/OCBs 1119394 6.67 d. Any other (please specify)- Clearing Members 11039 0.08 Sub-Total 50,00,110 29.782 Grand Total 1,67,89,560 100.00

NSDL : 1668137 CDSL : 934790 TOTAL : 2602927 ISIN NO : ISIN245B01011.

Mas Services Limited, Address : T-34,2nd Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-II, New Delhi -110020 Telephone No : 26387281/82/83 Fax : 26387384 E-mail : info@masserv.com

Phoenix International Ltd.

No77/70A, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Nagalkeni, Chromepet, Chennai, Tamilnadu India Pin - 600044

Phoenix International Limited 3rd Floor, Gopala Tower, 25, Rajendra Place, New Delhi 110008 Telephone : (91)(11)25747696 Fax : (91)(11)25751937 E-mail : narendermakkar@yahoo.com

As stipulated by SEBI, a qualified Practising Company Secretary carries out audit of Reconciliation of Share Capital to reconcile the total admitted, issued and listed capital with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and Stock Exchanges.

Particulars Regulation No Complied Status Independent director(s) have been appointed in terms of specified 16(1)(b) & 25(6) Complied with criteria of ‘independence and/or ‘eligibility Board composition 17(1) Complied with Meeting of Board of directors 17(2) Complied with Review of Compliance Report 17(3) Complied with Plans for orderly succession for appointments 17(4) Complied with Code of Conduct 17(5) Complied with Fees/compensation 17(6) Complied with Minimum Information 17(7) Complied with Compliance Certificate 17(8) Complied with Risk Assessment & Management 17(9) Complied with Performance Evaluation of Independent Director 17(10) Complied with Composition of Audit Committee 18(1) Complied with Meeting of Audit Committee 18(2) Complied with Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee 19(1) & (2) Complied with Composition of Stakeholder Relationship Committee 20(1) & (2) Complied with Vigil Mechanism 22 Complied with Policy for related party Transaction 23(1), (5), (6), (7) & (8) Complied with Prior or Omnibus approval of Audit Committee for all related party 23(2), (3) NA transactions Approval for material related party transactions 23(4) NA Maximum Directorship & Tenure 25(1) & (2) Complied with Other Corporate Governance requirements with respect to 24(2), (3), (4), (5) & (6) NA subsidiary of listed entity

NON MANDATORY REQUIREMENT

Non Mandatory Requirements will be implemented by the Company as and when required and/or deemed necessary by the Board.

This Corporate Governance Report of the Company is in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations.