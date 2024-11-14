iifl-logo-icon 1
Phoenix International Ltd Board Meeting

58.84
(0.58%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Phoenix Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD. Has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for The Quarter Ended September 30 2024. Please Find Enclosed Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Please Find Enclosed Outcome of the board meeting held on Aug 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the copy of outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review Report of the Auditor) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with the Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board of directors of the company, at their meeting held on Monday, The 12th Day of February, 2024 which was commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:20 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial results, both standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and 9 months ended 31st December, 2023 as recommended by Audit Committee and also taken on record the Limited Review Reports issued on such financial result by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copies of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Phoenix Intl.: Related News

No Record Found

