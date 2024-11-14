Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD. Has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for The Quarter Ended September 30 2024. Please Find Enclosed Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Please Find Enclosed Outcome of the board meeting held on Aug 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the copy of outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024