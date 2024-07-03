iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Company Summary

35.5
(-3.79%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:40:00 AM

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Summary

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd was established in January, 1989 and is into the business of manufacturing & marketing of pesticides for agriculture sector. The Company is presently carrying on the business in two segments i.e. Pesticides Formulations and Real Estate Activities. Presently, the Company has production capacity of 90,00,000 Ltrs/Kgs per annum to manufacture various pesticide formulations and established its marketing network in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The Company started the activities by manufacturing various pesticides formulations, which gotl accepted by the farming community.The agro based industries had a great potential in India. Pesticides which were used in Agriculture always retained its pre-eminent position all over the world, especially in India & Asian Countries.The Companys mission was to make available the latest and best in pesticides for farmers benefit and to strengthen the hands of farmers. The Companys philosophy led to go all about to support, encourage and reinforce the spirit of those who plough, sow and reap the munificence of the fertile land.Infrastructure and housing projects poised for big growth in India. There was a huge demand for housing and industrial infrastructure. The Company entered into Real Estate Activity in a small way in Hyderabad and Bangalore. It recently launched into trading of frozen Green Peas business during 2021.

