Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹39
Prev. Close₹39.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.93
Day's High₹39.5
Day's Low₹34.9
52 Week's High₹53.49
52 Week's Low₹26.4
Book Value₹13.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.06
6.31
6.15
5.88
Net Worth
7.36
10.61
10.45
10.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.48
44.22
59.09
46.94
yoy growth (%)
0.59
-25.16
25.89
103.95
Raw materials
-35.33
-35.21
-44.65
-32.8
As % of sales
79.41
79.63
75.57
69.87
Employee costs
-3.2
-3.55
-2.91
-2.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.46
0.42
1.2
1.16
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.4
-0.35
-0.31
Tax paid
0.02
0.02
-0.29
-0.31
Working capital
-0.22
5.36
-0.55
2.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.59
-25.16
25.89
103.95
Op profit growth
14.87
-10.91
-24.91
89.52
EBIT growth
-10.67
-13.44
18.11
49.66
Net profit growth
10.61
-51.45
8.58
626.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,666.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.65
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
537.25
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,628.8
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.4
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P Sreemannarayana
Managing Director
Y Nayudamma
Non Executive Director
Y Venkateswarlu
Non Executive Director
P Anjaneyulu
Executive Director
Y Janaki Ramaiah
Independent Director
M Sreerama Murthy
Independent Director
G S R Anjaneyulu
Independent Director
Yugandhar Sampath Kumar Sakhamuri
Independent Director
Vijitha Gorrepati
Alternate Director
K. Srinivasa Rao
Independent Director
N. Nagendra Naidu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Phyto Chem (India) Ltd
Summary
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd was established in January, 1989 and is into the business of manufacturing & marketing of pesticides for agriculture sector. The Company is presently carrying on the business in two segments i.e. Pesticides Formulations and Real Estate Activities. Presently, the Company has production capacity of 90,00,000 Ltrs/Kgs per annum to manufacture various pesticide formulations and established its marketing network in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The Company started the activities by manufacturing various pesticides formulations, which gotl accepted by the farming community.The agro based industries had a great potential in India. Pesticides which were used in Agriculture always retained its pre-eminent position all over the world, especially in India & Asian Countries.The Companys mission was to make available the latest and best in pesticides for farmers benefit and to strengthen the hands of farmers. The Companys philosophy led to go all about to support, encourage and reinforce the spirit of those who plough, sow and reap the munificence of the fertile land.Infrastructure and housing projects poised for big growth in India. There was a huge demand for housing and industrial infrastructure. The Company entered into Real Estate Activity in a small way in Hyderabad and Bangalore. It recently launched into trading of frozen Green Peas business during 2021.
Read More
The Phyto Chem India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phyto Chem India Ltd is ₹15.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Phyto Chem India Ltd is 0 and 2.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phyto Chem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phyto Chem India Ltd is ₹26.4 and ₹53.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Phyto Chem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.92%, 3 Years at 23.94%, 1 Year at -25.03%, 6 Month at 21.36%, 3 Month at 34.12% and 1 Month at 8.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.