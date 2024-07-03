iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Share Price

35.97
(-7.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39
  • Day's High39.5
  • 52 Wk High53.49
  • Prev. Close39.03
  • Day's Low34.9
  • 52 Wk Low 26.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.96
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

39

Prev. Close

39.03

Turnover(Lac.)

1.93

Day's High

39.5

Day's Low

34.9

52 Week's High

53.49

52 Week's Low

26.4

Book Value

13.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.40%

Non-Promoter- 4.82%

Institutions: 4.81%

Non-Institutions: 54.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.06

6.31

6.15

5.88

Net Worth

7.36

10.61

10.45

10.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.48

44.22

59.09

46.94

yoy growth (%)

0.59

-25.16

25.89

103.95

Raw materials

-35.33

-35.21

-44.65

-32.8

As % of sales

79.41

79.63

75.57

69.87

Employee costs

-3.2

-3.55

-2.91

-2.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.46

0.42

1.2

1.16

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.4

-0.35

-0.31

Tax paid

0.02

0.02

-0.29

-0.31

Working capital

-0.22

5.36

-0.55

2.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.59

-25.16

25.89

103.95

Op profit growth

14.87

-10.91

-24.91

89.52

EBIT growth

-10.67

-13.44

18.11

49.66

Net profit growth

10.61

-51.45

8.58

626.49

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,666.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.65

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

537.25

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,628.8

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.4

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Phyto Chem (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P Sreemannarayana

Managing Director

Y Nayudamma

Non Executive Director

Y Venkateswarlu

Non Executive Director

P Anjaneyulu

Executive Director

Y Janaki Ramaiah

Independent Director

M Sreerama Murthy

Independent Director

G S R Anjaneyulu

Independent Director

Yugandhar Sampath Kumar Sakhamuri

Independent Director

Vijitha Gorrepati

Alternate Director

K. Srinivasa Rao

Independent Director

N. Nagendra Naidu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Phyto Chem (India) Ltd

Summary

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd was established in January, 1989 and is into the business of manufacturing & marketing of pesticides for agriculture sector. The Company is presently carrying on the business in two segments i.e. Pesticides Formulations and Real Estate Activities. Presently, the Company has production capacity of 90,00,000 Ltrs/Kgs per annum to manufacture various pesticide formulations and established its marketing network in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The Company started the activities by manufacturing various pesticides formulations, which gotl accepted by the farming community.The agro based industries had a great potential in India. Pesticides which were used in Agriculture always retained its pre-eminent position all over the world, especially in India & Asian Countries.The Companys mission was to make available the latest and best in pesticides for farmers benefit and to strengthen the hands of farmers. The Companys philosophy led to go all about to support, encourage and reinforce the spirit of those who plough, sow and reap the munificence of the fertile land.Infrastructure and housing projects poised for big growth in India. There was a huge demand for housing and industrial infrastructure. The Company entered into Real Estate Activity in a small way in Hyderabad and Bangalore. It recently launched into trading of frozen Green Peas business during 2021.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Phyto Chem India Ltd share price today?

The Phyto Chem India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Phyto Chem India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phyto Chem India Ltd is ₹15.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Phyto Chem India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Phyto Chem India Ltd is 0 and 2.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Phyto Chem India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phyto Chem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phyto Chem India Ltd is ₹26.4 and ₹53.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Phyto Chem India Ltd?

Phyto Chem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.92%, 3 Years at 23.94%, 1 Year at -25.03%, 6 Month at 21.36%, 3 Month at 34.12% and 1 Month at 8.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Phyto Chem India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Phyto Chem India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.40 %
Institutions - 4.81 %
Public - 54.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Phyto Chem (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.