Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.46
0.42
1.2
1.16
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.4
-0.35
-0.31
Tax paid
0.02
0.02
-0.29
-0.31
Working capital
-0.22
5.36
-0.55
2.77
Other operating items
Operating
-0.15
5.39
0
3.3
Capital expenditure
-1.03
1.34
1.21
0.05
Free cash flow
-1.18
6.73
1.21
3.36
Equity raised
10.93
9.62
7.6
6.75
Investing
0.05
-0.14
0.01
-0.08
Financing
6.35
7.15
5.11
8.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.15
23.37
13.94
18.15
