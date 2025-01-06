iifl-logo-icon 1
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.97
(-7.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.46

0.42

1.2

1.16

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.4

-0.35

-0.31

Tax paid

0.02

0.02

-0.29

-0.31

Working capital

-0.22

5.36

-0.55

2.77

Other operating items

Operating

-0.15

5.39

0

3.3

Capital expenditure

-1.03

1.34

1.21

0.05

Free cash flow

-1.18

6.73

1.21

3.36

Equity raised

10.93

9.62

7.6

6.75

Investing

0.05

-0.14

0.01

-0.08

Financing

6.35

7.15

5.11

8.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.15

23.37

13.94

18.15

