|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.48
44.22
59.09
46.94
yoy growth (%)
0.59
-25.16
25.89
103.95
Raw materials
-35.33
-35.21
-44.65
-32.8
As % of sales
79.41
79.63
75.57
69.87
Employee costs
-3.2
-3.55
-2.91
-2.55
As % of sales
7.21
8.02
4.93
5.45
Other costs
-3.74
-3.53
-9.36
-8.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.41
7.99
15.84
18.56
Operating profit
2.2
1.91
2.15
2.86
OPM
4.95
4.33
3.64
6.11
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.4
-0.35
-0.31
Interest expense
-2.11
-2.46
-2.13
-1.66
Other income
0.8
1.38
1.54
0.27
Profit before tax
0.46
0.42
1.2
1.16
Taxes
0.02
0.02
-0.29
-0.31
Tax rate
5.69
5.46
-24.01
-27.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.49
0.44
0.91
0.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.49
0.44
0.91
0.84
yoy growth (%)
10.61
-51.45
8.58
626.49
NPM
1.1
1
1.55
1.8
