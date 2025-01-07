iifl-logo-icon 1
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36.15
(0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.48

44.22

59.09

46.94

yoy growth (%)

0.59

-25.16

25.89

103.95

Raw materials

-35.33

-35.21

-44.65

-32.8

As % of sales

79.41

79.63

75.57

69.87

Employee costs

-3.2

-3.55

-2.91

-2.55

As % of sales

7.21

8.02

4.93

5.45

Other costs

-3.74

-3.53

-9.36

-8.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.41

7.99

15.84

18.56

Operating profit

2.2

1.91

2.15

2.86

OPM

4.95

4.33

3.64

6.11

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.4

-0.35

-0.31

Interest expense

-2.11

-2.46

-2.13

-1.66

Other income

0.8

1.38

1.54

0.27

Profit before tax

0.46

0.42

1.2

1.16

Taxes

0.02

0.02

-0.29

-0.31

Tax rate

5.69

5.46

-24.01

-27.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.49

0.44

0.91

0.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.49

0.44

0.91

0.84

yoy growth (%)

10.61

-51.45

8.58

626.49

NPM

1.1

1

1.55

1.8

