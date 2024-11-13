Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PHYTO CHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at No.8-3-229/23 First Floor Thaherville Yousufguda Checkpost Hyderabad - 500045 Telangana state inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30thSeptember 2024. In this connection as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from 01-10-2024 and will open after 48 hours of the announcement and intimation of the Results by the Company to the Stock Exchange on 13-11-2024. This communication has already been circulated to all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company. With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby inform that the Company has in compliance of Regulation of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015 approved the reappointment of Mr.Y.Nayudamma(DIN:00377721) as Managing Director of the Company at the 234th Board of Directors Meeting held on 13th November 2024 for a period of 3 years w.e.f 1st January 2025 to 31st December 2027. The above information is being given in terms of PARA, Part A of Schedule III read with Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s Phyto Chem (India) Limited held on 13th November 2024, the Board has approved inter-alia the following items: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Second Quarter and half- year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Approved the reappointment of Mr. Y. Nayudamma (DIN: 00377721) as Managing Director of the Company. The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

PHYTO CHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 27th day of September 2024 at 01:45 P.M at the Registered office of the Company at Survey No.628 Temple Street Bonthapally - 502 313 Gummadidala Mandal Sangareddy District Telangana to review the business and performance of the Company in general. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s Phyto Chem (India) Limited held on 27th September 2024, the Board has approved inter-alia the following items: 1. Approved the Resignation of Mr. Pavansingh Thakur as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 10th October 2024. The meeting commenced at 01:45 P.M. and concluded at 03:25 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)

PHYTO CHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 12th day of August 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at No.8-3-229/23 First Floor Thaherville Yousufguda Checkpost Hyderabad - 500045 Telangana state inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. In this connection as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from 01-07-2024 and will open after 48 hours of the announcement and intimation of the Results by the Company to the Stock Exchange on 12-08-2024. This communication has already been circulated to all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company. In furtherance to the Board Meeting Notice dated 03rd July 2024, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s.Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. held today i.e., on 12th August 2024, the Board has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board. The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:25 P.M. Approved the following:1.Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the 1st Quarter ended 30-06-2024.2.The reappointment of Mr.Y.Janaki Ramaiah (DIN:06949910) as Executive Director .3.The appointment of M/s R. B. Associates., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors for the FY2024-25.4.The appointment of M/s. Vijendra & Co., Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25.5.The Directors Report and Report on Corporate Governance for the FY2024-25.6.The date and venue for 35th AGM.7.The dates for Book Closure and cut off dates for 35th AGM.8.The e-voting system for 35th AGM.9.The appointment of Scrutinizer for 35th AGM.10.The Notice of 35th AGM.11.The appointment of M/s. Yelamanchi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (FRN: 000041S) as Tax Auditors for the FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25).12.Approval for making the application for Renewal of the Bank Limits.The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:25 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

PHYTO CHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at the Corporate office of the Company at No.8-3-229/23 First Floor Thaherville Yousufguda Checkpost Hyderabad - 500045 Telangana state inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. In this connection as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from 01-04-2024 and will open after 48 hours of the announcement and intimation of the Results by the Company to the Stock Exchange on 29-05-2024. This communication has already been circulated to all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s. Phyto Chem (India) Limited held today i.e., on 29th May 2024, the Board has approved inter-alia the following items: 1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Took note of change of name of the Statutory Auditors of the Company from M/s. T. Adinarayana & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000041S) to M/s. Yelamanchi & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000041S). The meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 08:35 P.M. Read less.. In furtherance to the Board Meeting Notice dt.20-05-2024, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. held today i.e., on 29-05-2024, the Board has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board. Pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow statement and Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board declares that the above said Auditors Reports are with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. The meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 08:35 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

