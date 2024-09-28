iifl-logo-icon 1
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd AGM

36.5
(4.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:28:00 PM

Phyto Chem (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 With reference to the subject cited above, we wish to inform you that the Thirty Fifth AGM of the Company was held on 27th September 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Survey No. 628, Temple Street, Bonthapally - 502313, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana. In this regard under the Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the following reports are enclosed relating to E-Voting and Poll results. 1. Report of Scrutinizer (E-Voting) 2.Report of Scrutinizer (Poll results) in Form No. MGT-13 3.Combined Scrutinizer Report for E-Voting and Poll. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the 35th AGM of the Company was held on Friday 27-09-2024 at 11:45A.M at the Registered Office of the Company at # Survey No. 628, Temple Street, Bonthapally - 502313, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana. In this regard, please find the enclosed summary of the proceedings of 35th AGM as Annexure-1. Report of Scrutinizer and Voting Results under Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 will be disseminated separately. Request you to kindly take this information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

Phyto Chem (I): Related News

No Record Found

