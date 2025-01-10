To The Members

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Valuation of Investments As per provisions of Indian Accounting Standards the Companys Investments excluding investments in Subsidiaries and Associates are measured at fair value at each reporting date and this policy of measuring investments at fair value have significant impact on the Companys financial results. We understood and tested the key controls around the valuation processes including the independent price verification and valuation governance controls. We found these key controls were designed, implemented and operated effectively, and therefore determined that we could place reliance on these key controls for the purposes of our audit. The valuation is performed by the Company using a fair value hierarchy as applicable below: Further, we assessed the valuation of all individual investments to determine whether the valuations performed by the Company were within a predefined tolerable differences threshold. • Level 1: valuations based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets. As part of these audit procedures, we assessed the accuracy of key inputs used in the valuation including observable and non-observable inputs. • Level 2: valuations based on other than quoted pnces included within level 1 that are observable either directly or indirectly. We also evaluated the Companys assessment whether objective evidence of impairment exists for individual Investments. • Level 3: valuations based on unobservable inputs for the asset Based on these procedures, we have not noted any material differences outside the predefined tolerable differences threshold. The valuation of investments is inherently subjective - most predominantly for the level 2 and level 3 investments since these are valued using inputs other than quoted prices in an active market. Key inputs used in the valuation of individual level 2 investments are market price of quoted investments, illiquidity discount etc. In addition, the Company determines whether objective evidence of impairment exists for individual investments.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, for example, Corporate Overview, Key Highlights, Directors Report, Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) Report, Business Responsibility Report, etc., but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143

(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164

(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness on the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197

(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements i

i. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; ii

i. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

i

v. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: • directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or • provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: • directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or • provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause

(i) and

(ii) of Rule 11

(e), as provided under

(a) and

(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act v

i. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For KOTHARI & COMPANY Chartered Accountants FR NO. 301178E MANASWY KOTHARI (PARTNER) Date: 28th May, 2024 Membership No. 064601 Place: Kolkata UDIN – 24064601BKDBEU1819

Annexure – ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1)pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For KOTHARI & COMPANY Chartered Accountants FR NO. 301178E MANASWY KOTHARI (PARTNER) Date: 28th May, 2024 Membership No. 064601 Place: Kolkata UDIN – 24064601BKDBEU1819

Annexure – ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of PILANI INVESTMENT AND INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024.) i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment: a. (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have Intangible assets and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b. As per information and explanation given to us by the management and as certified, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the lessee), are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us there has been no revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year end.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions(Prohibition) Act, 1988(45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

i

i.

(a) The company does not have any inventory, hence reporting under this clause of CARO 2020 is not applicable.

(b) As per the informations and explanations given to us by the management there has been no sanctioned of working capital limits in excess of 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company. ii

i. During the year the company has made investments in companies and other parties. Further, during the year the company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms Limited liability Partnerships or any other parties, however the company has granted unsecured loan to various body corporates

a. The Company is a NBFC company and hence reporting under this clause of CARO, 2020 is not applicable.

b. The terms and conditions of investments made and the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

c. As per the information and explanations given to us and books examined by us in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular;

d. As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, we found during the audit there is no amount has been overdue for more than ninety days and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e. The Company is a NBFC company and hence reporting under this clause of CARO, 2020 is not applicable.

f. As per the information and explanation given to us by the management and books examined by us the company has not granted loans or advances repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

i

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified, with regard to the deposits accepted from the public prior to the commencement of the Act. v

i. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148

(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company and hence clause 3

(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vi

i.

(a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax on certain disallowances, etc. 295.06 (A.Y.) 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011- 12, 2013-14, 2020-21 Deputy Commissioner Income tax , Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, there are no unrecorded transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act,1961 ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender as at the Balance Sheet date.

(b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term investment by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures formed.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on pledged of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. x. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no money has been raised by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instrument). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement for shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause [x(b)] of CARO 2020 is not applicable to the company. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) We have not filed any report under sub section

(12) of section 143 of the companies Act in Form ADT-4 and hence reporting under clause [xi

(b)] of CARO 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us by the company there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year xi

i. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause [

(xii)

(a)

(b) &

(c)] of the Order is not applicable. xii

i. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transaction with the related parties and the details of related party transaction have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable standards. x

i

v.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till 31st March,2024, for the period under audit. x

v. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable. xv

i.

(a) The Company is registered under section 45 – IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and registration certificate has been obtained thereof.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us The company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Yes, it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC. However, the company is in the process of registering it as a CIC with the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Group has one CIC which is registered with the Reserve Bank of India. xvi

i. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xvii

i. There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company. x

i

x. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. x

x.

(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amounts to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act) within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub section

(5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.