SectorFinance
Open₹5,401
Prev. Close₹5,425.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹564.53
Day's High₹5,409.45
Day's Low₹5,100.1
52 Week's High₹8,207.45
52 Week's Low₹2,876.25
Book Value₹12,449.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,760.95
P/E32.94
EPS164.72
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.07
11.07
11.07
11.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,648.03
10,253.24
10,234.16
9,066.51
Net Worth
13,659.1
10,264.31
10,245.23
9,077.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
82.88
-65.39
0.61
17.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
286.31
278.65
257.55
198.69
125.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
286.31
278.65
257.55
198.69
125.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.97
0.25
0.89
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Rajashree Birla
Non Executive Director
D K Mantri
Independent Non Exe. Director
A K Kothari
Non Executive Director
Anshuman Vikram Jalan
Independent Non Exe. Director
GIRIRAJ MAHESWARI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Y P Dandiwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vanita Bhargava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R S Kashyap
Reports by Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd
Summary
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited, incorporated in August, 1948 is an Investment Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non- Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposits. As an NBFC, the Company is holding investments in its subsidiaries, other group companies, mutual funds and carries out only such activities as are permitted under the guidelines issued by RBI for NBFC.The Company commenced its business on 12th August, 1948. The equity shares of the Company were listed on Madhya Pradesh Stock Exchange Limited and Delhi Stock Exchange Association Limited.During the financial year 2017-18, Kesoram Industries Limited ceased to be an Associate Company. Century Textiles and Industries Limited, an Associate Company of the Company, announced that the Board of Directors of the said Company has approved a Draft Scheme for the Demerger of its Cement Business into UltraTech Cement Limited and pursuant to the said Scheme, for every 8 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10/- each held in Century, 1 fully paid up equity share of Rs 10/- each of UltraTech Cement were allotted.
The Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5203.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹5760.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd is 32.94 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹2876.25 and ₹8207.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.93%, 3 Years at 42.53%, 1 Year at 75.79%, 6 Month at 4.57%, 3 Month at -0.33% and 1 Month at -9.77%.
