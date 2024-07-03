iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd Share Price

5,203.05
(-4.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,401
  • Day's High5,409.45
  • 52 Wk High8,207.45
  • Prev. Close5,425.1
  • Day's Low5,100.1
  • 52 Wk Low 2,876.25
  • Turnover (lac)564.53
  • P/E32.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12,449.02
  • EPS164.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,760.95
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5,401

Prev. Close

5,425.1

Turnover(Lac.)

564.53

Day's High

5,409.45

Day's Low

5,100.1

52 Week's High

8,207.45

52 Week's Low

2,876.25

Book Value

12,449.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,760.95

P/E

32.94

EPS

164.72

Divi. Yield

0.28

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

arrow

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.94%

Institutions: 0.94%

Non-Institutions: 41.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.07

11.07

11.07

11.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,648.03

10,253.24

10,234.16

9,066.51

Net Worth

13,659.1

10,264.31

10,245.23

9,077.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

82.88

-65.39

0.61

17.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

286.31

278.65

257.55

198.69

125.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

286.31

278.65

257.55

198.69

125.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.97

0.25

0.89

0

View Annually Results

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Rajashree Birla

Non Executive Director

D K Mantri

Independent Non Exe. Director

A K Kothari

Non Executive Director

Anshuman Vikram Jalan

Independent Non Exe. Director

GIRIRAJ MAHESWARI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Y P Dandiwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vanita Bhargava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R S Kashyap

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd

Summary

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited, incorporated in August, 1948 is an Investment Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non- Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposits. As an NBFC, the Company is holding investments in its subsidiaries, other group companies, mutual funds and carries out only such activities as are permitted under the guidelines issued by RBI for NBFC.The Company commenced its business on 12th August, 1948. The equity shares of the Company were listed on Madhya Pradesh Stock Exchange Limited and Delhi Stock Exchange Association Limited.During the financial year 2017-18, Kesoram Industries Limited ceased to be an Associate Company. Century Textiles and Industries Limited, an Associate Company of the Company, announced that the Board of Directors of the said Company has approved a Draft Scheme for the Demerger of its Cement Business into UltraTech Cement Limited and pursuant to the said Scheme, for every 8 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10/- each held in Century, 1 fully paid up equity share of Rs 10/- each of UltraTech Cement were allotted.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5203.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹5760.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd is 32.94 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹2876.25 and ₹8207.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd?

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.93%, 3 Years at 42.53%, 1 Year at 75.79%, 6 Month at 4.57%, 3 Month at -0.33% and 1 Month at -9.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.55 %
Institutions - 0.94 %
Public - 41.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.