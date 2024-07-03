Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
122.83
61.75
63.27
61.66
106.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
122.83
61.75
63.27
61.66
106.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.61
0
0
0
0
Total Income
124.44
61.75
63.28
61.66
106.64
Total Expenditure
1.95
1.71
1.08
4.78
2.38
PBIDT
122.49
60.04
62.19
56.88
104.26
Interest
19.5
19.95
21.76
18.77
17.46
PBDT
102.99
40.1
40.44
38.11
86.8
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
26.12
10.11
10.14
10.11
22.47
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0.01
-0.02
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
76.84
29.93
30.26
27.94
64.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
77.7
32.51
31.44
55.52
54.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
77.7
32.51
31.44
55.52
54.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
70.17
29.36
28.39
50.14
48.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.07
11.07
11.07
11.07
11.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
99.72
97.23
98.29
92.24
97.76
PBDTM(%)
83.84
64.93
63.91
61.8
81.39
PATM(%)
62.55
48.46
47.82
45.31
60.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.