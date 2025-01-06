Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
82.88
-65.39
0.61
17.22
Other operating items
Operating
82.88
-65.39
0.61
17.22
Capital expenditure
0
0.69
4.54
-0.08
Free cash flow
82.88
-64.7
5.15
17.14
Equity raised
13,421.55
9,530.54
6,114.51
1,805.98
Investing
4,794.25
-1,754.21
4,268.58
29.06
Financing
1,230.03
420
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
19.77
19.77
Net in cash
19,528.71
8,131.63
10,408.01
1,871.96
