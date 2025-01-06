iifl-logo-icon 1
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,203.05
(-4.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Pilani Invest. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

82.88

-65.39

0.61

17.22

Other operating items

Operating

82.88

-65.39

0.61

17.22

Capital expenditure

0

0.69

4.54

-0.08

Free cash flow

82.88

-64.7

5.15

17.14

Equity raised

13,421.55

9,530.54

6,114.51

1,805.98

Investing

4,794.25

-1,754.21

4,268.58

29.06

Financing

1,230.03

420

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

19.77

19.77

Net in cash

19,528.71

8,131.63

10,408.01

1,871.96

