Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd Summary

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited, incorporated in August, 1948 is an Investment Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non- Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposits. As an NBFC, the Company is holding investments in its subsidiaries, other group companies, mutual funds and carries out only such activities as are permitted under the guidelines issued by RBI for NBFC.The Company commenced its business on 12th August, 1948. The equity shares of the Company were listed on Madhya Pradesh Stock Exchange Limited and Delhi Stock Exchange Association Limited.During the financial year 2017-18, Kesoram Industries Limited ceased to be an Associate Company. Century Textiles and Industries Limited, an Associate Company of the Company, announced that the Board of Directors of the said Company has approved a Draft Scheme for the Demerger of its Cement Business into UltraTech Cement Limited and pursuant to the said Scheme, for every 8 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10/- each held in Century, 1 fully paid up equity share of Rs 10/- each of UltraTech Cement were allotted.