Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

Pilani Invest. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 Change in Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on Equity Shares if any. Corporate Action- Board approves Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Pilani Invest.: Related News

No Record Found

