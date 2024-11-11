|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 Change in Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on Equity Shares if any. Corporate Action- Board approves Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
