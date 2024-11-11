Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 Change in Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on Equity Shares if any. Corporate Action- Board approves Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024