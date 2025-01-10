To,

The Board of Directors Piotex Industries Limited,

F/II Block, Plot No. 16/2, M.I.D.C., Pimpri, Pune- 411018, Maharashtra.

Dear Sir,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of PIOTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Piotex Industries Private Limited) (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), comprising the Restated

Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the years ended March 2024, 2023 and 2022, the Summary

Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 27, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus (Here-in Offer Documents) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO").

2. These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of: a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and the BSE SME Exchange in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated July 24, 2023 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial years ended on March 2024, 2023 and 2022 which has been approved by the Board of Directors.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors Report issued by us dated April 15, 2024 on financial statement of the Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

b) Auditors Report issued by statutory auditor dated July 10, 2023 and September 15, 2022 on the financial statements of the company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 as referred in Paragraph 5 above.

The audits for the financial years ended March 31, 2023 & 2022 were conducted by the Companys previous auditors M/s ACHYUT EKHE & CO., Chartered Accountants, and accordingly reliance has been placed on the restated statement of assets and liabilities and the restated statements of profit and loss and cash flow statements, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and collectively, the " Restated Financial Information" examined by them for the said years.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a) The "Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more. These fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the

Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the

Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

d) The Restated Summary Statement have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note. e) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

f) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

g) Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

h) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

i) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report;

j) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Summary Statements

k) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statements;

l) The company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period.

8. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Documents.

Annexure No. Particulars I Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities I.1 Restated Statement of Share Capital I.2 Restated Statement of Reserves & Surpluses I.3 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings I.4 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities I.5 Restated Statement of Short-term borrowings I.6 Restated Statement of Trade Payable I.7 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities I.8 Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions I.9 Restated Statement of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets I.10 Restated Statement of Other Non-current Assets I.11 Restated Statement of Inventories I.12 Restated Statement of Trade Receivable I.13 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalent I.14 Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances I.15 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets II Restated Statement of Profit & Loos II.1 Restated Statement of Revenue from operations II.2 Restated Statement of Other Income II.3 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed II.4 Restated Statement of Purchases of stock-in-trade II.5 Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress II.6 Restated Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses II.7 Restated Statement of Finance Cost II.8 Restated Statement of Other Expenses II.9 Restated Statement of Earnings per equity share Other Annexures: III Cash Flow Statement IV Statement of Significant Accounting Policies V Notes to the Re-stated Financial Statements VI Statement of Accounting & Other Ratios, As Restated VII Statement of Capitalization, As Restated VIII Statement of Tax Shelter, As Restated IX Statement of Related Parties & Transactions X Statement of Dividends XI Changes in the Significant Accounting Policies XII Contingent Liabilities & Capital Commitments

9. We, M/s. S V J K and Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI which is valid till November 30, 2026.

10. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the special purpose interim financial statements and audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent inwriting.

For, S V J K and Associates (Erstwhile A S R V & Co.) Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No: 135182W PRC No:014698

Ankit Singhal Partner

Membership No:151324 Place: Ahmedabad Date: April 27, 2024

UDIN: 24151324BKESGE6731