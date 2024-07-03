iifl-logo-icon 1
Piotex Industries Ltd Share Price

72.75
(3.26%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69
  • Day's High72.8
  • 52 Wk High126.01
  • Prev. Close70.45
  • Day's Low68.5
  • 52 Wk Low 55
  • Turnover (lac)5.23
  • P/E12.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.75
  • EPS5.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Piotex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

69

Prev. Close

70.45

Turnover(Lac.)

5.23

Day's High

72.8

Day's Low

68.5

52 Week's High

126.01

52 Week's Low

55

Book Value

46.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.13

P/E

12.35

EPS

5.89

Divi. Yield

0

Piotex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Piotex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Piotex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.94%

Non-Promoter- 5.38%

Institutions: 5.38%

Non-Institutions: 28.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Piotex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.56

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.82

4.25

1.36

0.62

Net Worth

9.38

4.4

1.51

0.77

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Piotex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Piotex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Abhay Shriram Asalkar

Executive Director & CFO

Yogesh Omprakash Nimodiya

Non Executive Director

SANDEEP VITTHALRAO DEORE

Independent Director

Sandeep Narayanrao Deore

Independent Director

Bhavisha Kunal Chauhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahendra Singh Rajpoot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Piotex Industries Ltd

Summary

Pyotex Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on October 24, 2019 as Piotex Industries Private Limited with Registrar of Companies,Central Registration Centre. Subsequently Company was converted into Public Limited and name of the Company changed from Piotex Industries Private Limited to Piotex Industries Limited vide certified dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.The Company is into the business of contract manufacturing and trading of yarn, fabric and cotton bales. There products are used for garments & home furnishings, etc. They manufacture the cotton bales on contract basis. They also manufacture cotton yarn through out-sourcing model (Job-work) which are almost always in demand by the garment manufacturing industry. Their Business Process includes production & use of yarn during the manufacturing process. They ensure the consistent quality of Cotton Yarn as from the beginning they have the power of selection and control of raw material from the farm. Their technical team is equipped with modern technology and processing techniques by virtue of this, the Company is able to ensure quality output.The Company focus in high quality of yarn and fabrics utilizing best technology and maintaining long term association with clients. The level of advancement in job work process determines there productivity of machines and labor, which in turn, determines the production and profitability of Company. The Company propose issuing 15,40,000 Equity Share
Company FAQs

What is the Piotex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Piotex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Piotex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piotex Industries Ltd is ₹37.13 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Piotex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Piotex Industries Ltd is 12.35 and 1.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Piotex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piotex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piotex Industries Ltd is ₹55 and ₹126.01 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Piotex Industries Ltd?

Piotex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.35%, 6 Month at -4.59%, 3 Month at 11.92% and 1 Month at 10.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Piotex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Piotex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.95 %
Institutions - 5.38 %
Public - 28.67 %

