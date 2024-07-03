SectorTextiles
Open₹69
Prev. Close₹70.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.23
Day's High₹72.8
Day's Low₹68.5
52 Week's High₹126.01
52 Week's Low₹55
Book Value₹46.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.13
P/E12.35
EPS5.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.56
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.82
4.25
1.36
0.62
Net Worth
9.38
4.4
1.51
0.77
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Abhay Shriram Asalkar
Executive Director & CFO
Yogesh Omprakash Nimodiya
Non Executive Director
SANDEEP VITTHALRAO DEORE
Independent Director
Sandeep Narayanrao Deore
Independent Director
Bhavisha Kunal Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahendra Singh Rajpoot
Reports by Piotex Industries Ltd
Summary
Pyotex Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on October 24, 2019 as Piotex Industries Private Limited with Registrar of Companies,Central Registration Centre. Subsequently Company was converted into Public Limited and name of the Company changed from Piotex Industries Private Limited to Piotex Industries Limited vide certified dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.The Company is into the business of contract manufacturing and trading of yarn, fabric and cotton bales. There products are used for garments & home furnishings, etc. They manufacture the cotton bales on contract basis. They also manufacture cotton yarn through out-sourcing model (Job-work) which are almost always in demand by the garment manufacturing industry. Their Business Process includes production & use of yarn during the manufacturing process. They ensure the consistent quality of Cotton Yarn as from the beginning they have the power of selection and control of raw material from the farm. Their technical team is equipped with modern technology and processing techniques by virtue of this, the Company is able to ensure quality output.The Company focus in high quality of yarn and fabrics utilizing best technology and maintaining long term association with clients. The level of advancement in job work process determines there productivity of machines and labor, which in turn, determines the production and profitability of Company. The Company propose issuing 15,40,000 Equity Share
The Piotex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piotex Industries Ltd is ₹37.13 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Piotex Industries Ltd is 12.35 and 1.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piotex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piotex Industries Ltd is ₹55 and ₹126.01 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Piotex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.35%, 6 Month at -4.59%, 3 Month at 11.92% and 1 Month at 10.23%.
