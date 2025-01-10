Piotex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.56
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.82
4.25
1.36
0.62
Net Worth
9.38
4.4
1.51
0.77
Minority Interest
Debt
4.46
3.72
5.28
2.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.84
8.12
6.79
2.98
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.12
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.69
7.55
6.6
1.97
Inventories
0.2
0.08
8.56
0.47
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
32.08
9.14
1.78
3.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.67
7.78
3.31
0.27
Sundry Creditors
-19.73
-9.3
-5.62
-1.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.53
-0.15
-1.43
-0.3
Cash
0.06
0.45
0.21
1.01
Total Assets
13.85
8.12
6.81
2.98
