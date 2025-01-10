iifl-logo-icon 1
Piotex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

65.5
(0.23%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.56

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.82

4.25

1.36

0.62

Net Worth

9.38

4.4

1.51

0.77

Minority Interest

Debt

4.46

3.72

5.28

2.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.84

8.12

6.79

2.98

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.12

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.69

7.55

6.6

1.97

Inventories

0.2

0.08

8.56

0.47

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

32.08

9.14

1.78

3.07

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.67

7.78

3.31

0.27

Sundry Creditors

-19.73

-9.3

-5.62

-1.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.53

-0.15

-1.43

-0.3

Cash

0.06

0.45

0.21

1.01

Total Assets

13.85

8.12

6.81

2.98

