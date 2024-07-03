Piotex Industries Ltd Summary

Pyotex Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on October 24, 2019 as Piotex Industries Private Limited with Registrar of Companies,Central Registration Centre. Subsequently Company was converted into Public Limited and name of the Company changed from Piotex Industries Private Limited to Piotex Industries Limited vide certified dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.The Company is into the business of contract manufacturing and trading of yarn, fabric and cotton bales. There products are used for garments & home furnishings, etc. They manufacture the cotton bales on contract basis. They also manufacture cotton yarn through out-sourcing model (Job-work) which are almost always in demand by the garment manufacturing industry. Their Business Process includes production & use of yarn during the manufacturing process. They ensure the consistent quality of Cotton Yarn as from the beginning they have the power of selection and control of raw material from the farm. Their technical team is equipped with modern technology and processing techniques by virtue of this, the Company is able to ensure quality output.The Company focus in high quality of yarn and fabrics utilizing best technology and maintaining long term association with clients. The level of advancement in job work process determines there productivity of machines and labor, which in turn, determines the production and profitability of Company. The Company propose issuing 15,40,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.