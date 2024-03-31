To

The Members of

PNB Gilts Ltd,

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PNB Gilts Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so requ ired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("lnd AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are Independent to the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain income tax positions: Principal Audit Procedures: The Company has material uncertain income tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained summary of tax demand for various assessment years, from the management. Obtained certificate from tax retainers of the Company, for reason of such demand of Income Tax, mitigation measures taken by the Company and result thereof. We engaged our experts to cross check managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Refer Note 38 to the Financial Statements Classification and Valuation of Investments, Identification of and provisioning for Non-Performing Investments (Note 8) to the financial Statements). Investments include investments made by the Company in various Government Securities, Bonds, Debentures, Shares, Security receipts and other approved securities. Investments constitute more than 93% of the Companys total assets. These are governed by the circulars and directives of the RBI. These directions of RBI, interalia, cover valuation of Investments, classification of investments, identification of non-performing Investments, the corresponding non-recognition of income and provision there against. Our audit approach towards Investments with reference to the RBI Circulars/directives included the understanding of internal controls and substantive audit procedures in relation to valuation, classification, identification of nonperforming investments (NPIs), provisioning related to Investments. In our audit - The valuation of unquoted investments and thinly traded Investments is an area of inherent risk because of market volatility, unavailability of reliable prices and macroeconomic uncertainty. a) In respect of Amortized Cost Portfolio, the valuation output from the software deployed by the Company, comprising factor like effective interest rate (EIR) was used by us. Accordingly, our audit was focused on valuation of investments, classification, identification of non-performing investments and provisioning related to Investments. The valuation of each category (type) of the aforesaid securities is to be done as per the method prescribed in circulars and directives issued by the RBI which involves collection of data/information from various sources such as FIMMDA rates, rates quoted on BSE/ NSE, financial statements of unlisted companies etc. Considering the complexities and extent of judgement involved in the valuation, volume of transactions, investments on hand and degree of regulatory focus, we determined the above area as a Key Audit Matter. b) We reviewed Companys internal control system on compliance with applicable RBI guidelines regarding valuation and provisioning related to investments. c) For the selected sample of investments in hand, we test checked accuracy and compliance with the RBI Master Circulars and directions by reperforming valuation. d) We assessed and evaluated the process of identification of NPIs and corresponding reversal of income and creation of provision; e) We carried out substantive audit procedures to recompute independently the provision to be maintained in accordance with the circulars and directives of the RBI. Accordingly, we selected samples and tested for NPIs as per the RBI guidelines and recomputed the valuations and provision to be maintained in accordance with the RBI Circular for those selected sample.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information , but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statement

The Companys Management/Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and board of directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the board of directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions. misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The books of accounts of the company are maintained at head office. Hence, there is no separate branch audit report by any other auditor of any branch office. The audit of the company is conducted at head office only.

d. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

e. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the lnd AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f. There is no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31 , 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31 , 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

h. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected herewith.

i. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

j. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the year is broadly in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

k. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. •

(v) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(vi) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) and (v) contain any material misstatement.

1. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31st March 2024.

m. Based on our examinations which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded on the software except in respect of transactions entered by the use of import data feature in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure "B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. As required by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India through directions issued under section 143(5) of the Act, we give a report in the attached Annexure "C".

"Annexure- A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of PNB Gilts Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PNB Gilts Ltd. ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria approved by the Companys Board, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of PNB Gilts Limited of even date).

Based upon the information and explanations furnished to us and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of our audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) As reported by the management of the company, the physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment is conducted by its own staff on quarterly basis for the head office and annually for the branch offices. No discrepancies were reported during the physical verification of these assets.

(c) The Company owns 22 flats as immovable properties. The title deeds of the flats are in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its assets during the year.

(e) During the year under consideration, no proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys inventory comprising of Treasury Bills and Dated Government Securities are held in the form of Subsidiary General Ledger (SGL) account maintained with the Reserve Bank of India and the said stock is verified by the management with the confirmation certificates received from Reserve Bank of India on a monthly basis. The stock of other securities held by the company in de-materialized form with NSDL/SHCIL, is verified by the management with the confirmation certificates received from them on a monthly basis. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were observed during the physical verification of inventory as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has a working capital limit of Rs.1,90,000 Lacs from Punjab National Bank against pledge of securities having market value of Rs. 20,968 Lacs as on 31.03.2024. No returns or statements is required to be submitted to bank, hence no question of our verification of the Information submitted arises.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not provided any loan or advances in the nature of loan, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity except to its employees.

(b) The terms and conditions of the investments made by the company are not prejudicial to the companys interest. During the year, the company has not given any guarantees for other entity.

(c) The Company has not given any loans except to its employees and all the staff loans are regular in repayments.

(d) No loan is overdue for payment as at year end.

(e) During the year, no loan has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, no loans, investments, guarantees and securities have been given by the company to concerns which are covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under.

(vi) According to the information/explanations given to us, maintenance of the cost records for the products/ services/activities of the Company has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the information/explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information/explanations given to us, the Company has some disputes which have resulted into demands under the Income Tax Act, 1961 which have been not deposited. The details of which are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which, the amount relates (Assessment Year) Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, If any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 357.00 2012-13 ITAT Matter is under hearing Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 424.00 2013-14 ITAT Matter is under hearing Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 328.17 2020-21 AO Rectification applied by the company Total 1109.17

(viii) According to the information/explanations given to us, no transaction has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial Institution or banks.

(b) According to the information/explanations given to us, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) Term loans raised by the Company, were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(d) The Company is a RBI approved primary dealer of Gilts securities. As its principal line of business, company borrows funds from call money market, bankers, financial institution etc on overnight and short-term basis to invest in securities held for trading as well as long term investments. As at the close of the year, the company has long-term investment held at amortised cost amounting to Rs. 2,46,628.93 Lacs.

(e) According to the Information/explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money out of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Term loans were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of such case by the management during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, no Whistle blower complaint has been received by the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, thus this para does not apply to it.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with requirements of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to the related parties. The company has also disclosed the requirements as laid down in the accounting standards in the relation to the related parties in the financial statements in the Note no. 35A & 35B Related Party Information.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with it during the year under review,

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is a NBFI duly registered under section 45 1-A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) None of the Group, the Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 1991.49 Lacs in the financial year. The company had incurred cash loss of Rs. 1,801.39 Lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year under review, there has been no change in the statutory auditors of the company.

(xix) On the basis of the information provided, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The company has no unspent amount of CSR activity, in respect of other than ongoing projects.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a special account with in a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) Not applicable being a standalone financial statement.

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors Report

Directions indicating the areas to be examined by the Statutory Auditors during the course of Audit of annual accounts of PNB Gilts Limited for the year 2023-24 issued by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Sr. No. Area Examined Observations/Findings 1. Whether the Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts alongwith the financial Implications, if any, may be stated. The Company has system of processing of accounting transactions partially through system with human intervention and partially by direct feeding manually. The implication of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system has no effect on the integrity of the accounts. 2. Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts/loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact maybe stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a government company, then this direction is also applicable for Statutory Auditor of lender company). There is no case of restructuring/ waiver/ write off of debts/ loans/ interest reported by the Management and/or observed during our audit of the year. 3. Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc) received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its terms and condition? List the cases of deviations. There is no case of funds (grants/subsidy etc) received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State Government or its agencies reported by the management and/or observed during our audit of the year.

Date: May 01,2024

Place : New Delhi