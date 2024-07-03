iifl-logo-icon 1
PNB Gilts Ltd Share Price

110.17
(-3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:56 AM

  • Open113.62
  • Day's High113.85
  • 52 Wk High149
  • Prev. Close113.62
  • Day's Low109.6
  • 52 Wk Low 90
  • Turnover (lac)114.57
  • P/E9.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.21
  • EPS12.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,983.17
  • Div. Yield0.88
PNB Gilts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

113.62

Prev. Close

113.62

Turnover(Lac.)

114.57

Day's High

113.85

Day's Low

109.6

52 Week's High

149

52 Week's Low

90

Book Value

83.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,983.17

P/E

9.37

EPS

12.14

Divi. Yield

0.88

PNB Gilts Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

PNB Gilts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

PNB Gilts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 25.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PNB Gilts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

180.01

180.01

180.01

180.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,149.75

1,079.99

1,247.3

1,136.36

Net Worth

1,329.76

1,260

1,427.31

1,316.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

36

-38.62

-3,743.43

-1,046.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

PNB Gilts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PNB Gilts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Kochar

Executive Director & CFO

Sunita Gupta

Addtnl Independent Director

Satish Kumar Kalra

Managing Director & CEO

Vikas Goel

Addtnl Independent Director

Uma Ajay Relan

Addtnl Independent Director

Tejendra Mohan Bhasin

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Vishesh Kumar Srivastava

Director

AMIT KUMAR SRIVASTAVA

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kalyan Kumar

Independent Director

Gopal Singh Gusain

Additional Director

Raj Kamal Verma

Additional Director

Rekha Suman Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PNB Gilts Ltd

Summary

PNB Gilts Limited is a leading primary dealer in the Government Securities Market. The Company undertakes more than 90% of their operations in Government Securities. The Company has been granted the License of NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India and working as a Standalone Primary Dealer. The Companys primary activities entail supporting government borrowing program via underwriting of government securities issuances and trade in a gamut of fixed income instruments such as Government securities, Treasury Bills, State Development Loans, Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Swaps and various money market instruments such as Certificates of Deposits, Commercial Papers etc. The Company has dedicated trading desk managed by experienced professionals having strong research and market insights. The company is also providing custodian services to its constituents. The cCmpany is also a subsidiary of one of the largest Indian commercial banks Punjab National Bank.PNB Gilts Limited was incorporated ion the year 1996 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Punjab National Bank with an initial paid up capital of Rs 50 Crore. Reserve Bank of India introduced the system of Primary Dealers with a view to strengthen the institutional infrastructure of Government Securities market. Six entities were granted licenses of which the company was one among them. In the year 1998, the company received the certificate from RNI to carry on the business of a Non-Banking Finance Company.In a short period of three years
Company FAQs

What is the PNB Gilts Ltd share price today?

The PNB Gilts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of PNB Gilts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNB Gilts Ltd is ₹1983.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PNB Gilts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PNB Gilts Ltd is 9.37 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PNB Gilts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNB Gilts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNB Gilts Ltd is ₹90 and ₹149 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PNB Gilts Ltd?

PNB Gilts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.45%, 3 Years at 19.28%, 1 Year at 15.94%, 6 Month at -14.63%, 3 Month at -6.90% and 1 Month at -5.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PNB Gilts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PNB Gilts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.07 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 25.83 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

