Summary

PNB Gilts Limited is a leading primary dealer in the Government Securities Market. The Company undertakes more than 90% of their operations in Government Securities. The Company has been granted the License of NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India and working as a Standalone Primary Dealer. The Companys primary activities entail supporting government borrowing program via underwriting of government securities issuances and trade in a gamut of fixed income instruments such as Government securities, Treasury Bills, State Development Loans, Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Swaps and various money market instruments such as Certificates of Deposits, Commercial Papers etc. The Company has dedicated trading desk managed by experienced professionals having strong research and market insights. The company is also providing custodian services to its constituents. The cCmpany is also a subsidiary of one of the largest Indian commercial banks Punjab National Bank.PNB Gilts Limited was incorporated ion the year 1996 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Punjab National Bank with an initial paid up capital of Rs 50 Crore. Reserve Bank of India introduced the system of Primary Dealers with a view to strengthen the institutional infrastructure of Government Securities market. Six entities were granted licenses of which the company was one among them. In the year 1998, the company received the certificate from RNI to carry on the business of a Non-Banking Finance Company.In a short period of three years

Read More