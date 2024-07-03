SectorFinance
Open₹113.62
Prev. Close₹113.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹114.57
Day's High₹113.85
Day's Low₹109.6
52 Week's High₹149
52 Week's Low₹90
Book Value₹83.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,983.17
P/E9.37
EPS12.14
Divi. Yield0.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
180.01
180.01
180.01
180.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,149.75
1,079.99
1,247.3
1,136.36
Net Worth
1,329.76
1,260
1,427.31
1,316.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
36
-38.62
-3,743.43
-1,046.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Kochar
Executive Director & CFO
Sunita Gupta
Addtnl Independent Director
Satish Kumar Kalra
Managing Director & CEO
Vikas Goel
Addtnl Independent Director
Uma Ajay Relan
Addtnl Independent Director
Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Vishesh Kumar Srivastava
Director
AMIT KUMAR SRIVASTAVA
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kalyan Kumar
Independent Director
Gopal Singh Gusain
Additional Director
Raj Kamal Verma
Additional Director
Rekha Suman Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PNB Gilts Ltd
Summary
PNB Gilts Limited is a leading primary dealer in the Government Securities Market. The Company undertakes more than 90% of their operations in Government Securities. The Company has been granted the License of NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India and working as a Standalone Primary Dealer. The Companys primary activities entail supporting government borrowing program via underwriting of government securities issuances and trade in a gamut of fixed income instruments such as Government securities, Treasury Bills, State Development Loans, Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Swaps and various money market instruments such as Certificates of Deposits, Commercial Papers etc. The Company has dedicated trading desk managed by experienced professionals having strong research and market insights. The company is also providing custodian services to its constituents. The cCmpany is also a subsidiary of one of the largest Indian commercial banks Punjab National Bank.PNB Gilts Limited was incorporated ion the year 1996 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Punjab National Bank with an initial paid up capital of Rs 50 Crore. Reserve Bank of India introduced the system of Primary Dealers with a view to strengthen the institutional infrastructure of Government Securities market. Six entities were granted licenses of which the company was one among them. In the year 1998, the company received the certificate from RNI to carry on the business of a Non-Banking Finance Company.In a short period of three years
The PNB Gilts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNB Gilts Ltd is ₹1983.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PNB Gilts Ltd is 9.37 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNB Gilts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNB Gilts Ltd is ₹90 and ₹149 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PNB Gilts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.45%, 3 Years at 19.28%, 1 Year at 15.94%, 6 Month at -14.63%, 3 Month at -6.90% and 1 Month at -5.56%.
