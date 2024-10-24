Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Appointment of Independent Director - Dr Rekha Jain (DIN: 01586688)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 16 Apr 2024

PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider the proposal for recommendation of final dividend if any for FY 2023-24 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2024 has been revised to 01/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2024 has been revised to 01/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Recommendation of Final Dividend @ Re. 1 per share for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Appointment of Sh. Gopal Singh Gusain (DIN: 03522170) as Independent Director & Re-designation of CFO to CFO & CISO Appointment of Sh. Gopal Singh Gusain (DIN: 03522170) as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 26.03.2024

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024