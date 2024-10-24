|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director - Dr Rekha Jain (DIN: 01586688)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider the proposal for recommendation of final dividend if any for FY 2023-24 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2024 has been revised to 01/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2024 has been revised to 01/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Recommendation of Final Dividend @ Re. 1 per share for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Sh. Gopal Singh Gusain (DIN: 03522170) as Independent Director & Re-designation of CFO to CFO & CISO Appointment of Sh. Gopal Singh Gusain (DIN: 03522170) as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 26.03.2024
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Announcement under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.