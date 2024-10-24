iifl-logo-icon 1
PNB Gilts Ltd Board Meeting

PNB Gilts CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Appointment of Independent Director - Dr Rekha Jain (DIN: 01586688)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting1 May 202416 Apr 2024
PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider the proposal for recommendation of final dividend if any for FY 2023-24 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2024 has been revised to 01/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2024 has been revised to 01/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Recommendation of Final Dividend @ Re. 1 per share for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Appointment of Sh. Gopal Singh Gusain (DIN: 03522170) as Independent Director & Re-designation of CFO to CFO & CISO Appointment of Sh. Gopal Singh Gusain (DIN: 03522170) as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 26.03.2024
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
PNB GILTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Announcement under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

