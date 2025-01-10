PNB Gilts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
180.01
180.01
180.01
180.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,149.75
1,079.99
1,247.3
1,136.36
Net Worth
1,329.76
1,260
1,427.31
1,316.37
Minority Interest
Debt
22,403.08
19,242.78
14,531.29
9,863.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
5.26
Total Liabilities
23,732.84
20,502.78
15,958.6
11,185.14
Fixed Assets
7.17
20.39
3.54
3.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
23,007.6
18,517.92
15,267.26
10,906.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.93
9.83
1.33
2.8
Networking Capital
172.59
436.22
376.41
200.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.29
0.19
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
979.2
1,430.26
1,168.19
1,158.16
Sundry Creditors
-1.06
-1.14
-0.98
-0.74
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-805.84
-993.09
-790.8
-956.6
Cash
299.78
318.18
51.73
7.68
Total Assets
23,502.07
19,302.54
15,700.27
11,121.24
