iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PNB Gilts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.53
(-2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PNB Gilts Ltd

PNB Gilts FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

36

-38.62

-3,743.43

-1,046.58

Other operating items

Operating

36

-38.62

-3,743.43

-1,046.58

Capital expenditure

0.8

2.69

0

-0.2

Free cash flow

36.81

-35.93

-3,743.42

-1,046.78

Equity raised

1,998.88

1,539.58

1,413.9

1,315.51

Investing

-2,057.64

7,965.86

4,556.11

-197.93

Financing

2,322.21

9,904.33

4,778.2

2,304.16

Dividends paid

0

0

18

45

Net in cash

2,300.26

19,373.84

7,022.79

2,419.96

PNB Gilts : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PNB Gilts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.