28th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11.00 AM through VC/OAVM pursuant to MCA & SEBI Circulars. Proceedings of 28th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Scrutinizer Report for 28th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)