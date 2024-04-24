To

The Members of

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited ( " the Company " ), (Formerly known as " PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Private Limited " ) (Formerly known as "P.N. Gadgil & Sons Gargi Costume Jewellery Private Limited") which comprise the BalanceSheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended March 31, 2024 and notes to financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies (hereinafter referred to as " Standalone Financial Statements " ) and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ( " Ind AS " ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for Audit of the financial Statements of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditor s Response 1 Existence of inventory: Our principal audit procedures performed, among other procedures, included the following: Refer Note 9 " Inventories " to the Financial Statements. • Obtained an understanding of the management s process for safeguarding and monitoring of inventories including the appropriateness of the Company s procedures for conducting, reconciling and recording physical verification of inventories The Company s inventories primarily comprise of jewellery of silver, nonsilver and Diamond. • Evaluated the design and implementation of relevant controls and carried out the testing of operating effectiveness of controls over conducting, reconciling and recording physical verification of inventories. We have considered existence of inventory to be a key audit matter for our audit due to: • Tested the operating effectiveness of controls around the IT systems for recording of inward and outward movements of inventory on occurrence of each transaction. 1. The high value and nature of inventory involved • Reviewed the reports submitted by the internal auditor and physical verification reports submitted by the control owners to evaluate the physical verification process carried out during the year on sample basis. 2. Inventory being held at various locations across the country and third-party job workers which could lead to a significant risk of loss of inventory. • For a sample of locations, we performed the following procedures: - attended physical verification of stocks conducted by the Company at / closer to the year end. - Tested and agreed the inventory as per physical verification with the book records, including roll back procedures wherever required. • On a sample basis, verified submissions relating to quantity of inventory made by the Company to various third parties such as banks, insurance companies etc. and obtained the reconciliation of the same with the books.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Shareholder s Information, but does not include the standa lone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenanceof adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The boards of directors are also responsible for overseeing the company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be

expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give

in the Annexure B a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and returns.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls with reference to standalone financial statements, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure A " . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred under Investors Education & Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts,

• No funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or

on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries;

• No funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties " ) with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries; and based on the audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Khandelwal Jain and Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm s Registration No.139253W

R G Nahar

Partner

Membership No.: 031177 Date: 24/04/2024 Place: Pune

UDIN: 24031177BKCXDC9291

Annexure " A " to the Independent Auditor s Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘ Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of subsection 3 of the 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited (hereinafter referred to as " Company " ) incorporated in India, ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the " ICAI " ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the " Guidance Note " ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:- (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements over financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountantsof India.

For Khandelwal Jain and Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm s Registration No.139253W

R G Nahar

Partner

Membership No.: 031177 Date: 24/04/2024 Place: Pune

UDIN: 24031177BKCXDC9291

ANNEXURE " B " TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024 OF PNGS GARGI FASHION JEWELLERY Limited ( " the Company " )

Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government in terms of subsection 11 of section 143 of Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " )

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of the Company s property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and

intangible assets:

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company all property, plant and equipment and right- of-use assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties of buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or any intangible assets during the period.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988(as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has during the year not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013, are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax ( ‘ GST ), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed

any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax

assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to the financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loan taken by the company were applied for the purpose for which they have been obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Since the company has no subsidiaries, the given clause is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Since the company has no subsidiaries, the given clause is not applicable.

x. (a) During the year, The company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the order is not applicable

(b) During the year, The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information financial accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one

year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company has fully spent the required amount toward Corporate social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub section 6 of section 135 of said Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause (xx)of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Khandelwal Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 139253W

R G Nahar Partner

M. No. 031177

Place: Pune

Date: 24/04/2024

UDIN: 24031177BKCXDC9291