SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1,460
Prev. Close₹1,427.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹106.34
Day's High₹1,460
Day's Low₹1,372.2
52 Week's High₹1,458
52 Week's Low₹438.5
Book Value₹83.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,421.3
P/E70.21
EPS20.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.63
9.63
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.41
10.95
1.11
0.01
Net Worth
29.04
20.58
1.12
0.02
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
GOVIND VISHWANATH GADGIL
Non Executive Director
AMIT YESHWANT MODAK
Non Executive Director
Aditya Amit Modak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sweta Ashish Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
RANJEET SADASHIV NATU
Independent Non Exe. Director
ASHOK NAMDEO GOKHALE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
Summary
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Resonant Consulting Private Limited on March 25, 2009 in Pune. The name of Company was changed to P. N. Gadgil & Sons Gargi Costume Jewellery Private Limited dated September 22, 2021. Subsequently, name of the Company again changed to PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Private Limited dated on September 21, 2022. Eventually, name of the Company was changed to PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 02, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune.The Company is engaged in retail business of costume and fashion jewellery under the brand name Gargi by P. N. Gadgil & Sons launched in 2021 under the artificial jewellery segment. It offer a wide range of products from artificial jewellery segment for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily-wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. Prior to 31.03.2021, Company was engaged in the business of consultancy.The Company operates through shop in shop model and has entered into an agreement with P.N. Gadgil & Sons Limited and P. N. Gadgil Art & Culture Foundation to have point of sales (POS) counters at its existing 30 showrooms across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The products are partly manufactured by artisans who work exclusively for us and partially purchased from others. In addition to this, the Company has severa
The PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1372.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd is ₹1421.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd is 70.21 and 17.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd is ₹438.5 and ₹1458 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 187.85%, 1 Year at 166.96%, 6 Month at 137.51%, 3 Month at 67.77% and 1 Month at 26.32%.
