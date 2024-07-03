Summary

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Resonant Consulting Private Limited on March 25, 2009 in Pune. The name of Company was changed to P. N. Gadgil & Sons Gargi Costume Jewellery Private Limited dated September 22, 2021. Subsequently, name of the Company again changed to PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Private Limited dated on September 21, 2022. Eventually, name of the Company was changed to PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 02, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune.The Company is engaged in retail business of costume and fashion jewellery under the brand name Gargi by P. N. Gadgil & Sons launched in 2021 under the artificial jewellery segment. It offer a wide range of products from artificial jewellery segment for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily-wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. Prior to 31.03.2021, Company was engaged in the business of consultancy.The Company operates through shop in shop model and has entered into an agreement with P.N. Gadgil & Sons Limited and P. N. Gadgil Art & Culture Foundation to have point of sales (POS) counters at its existing 30 showrooms across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The products are partly manufactured by artisans who work exclusively for us and partially purchased from others. In addition to this, the Company has severa

Read More