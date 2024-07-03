iifl-logo-icon 1
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd Share Price

1,372.2
(-3.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,460
  • Day's High1,460
  • 52 Wk High1,458
  • Prev. Close1,427.45
  • Day's Low1,372.2
  • 52 Wk Low 438.5
  • Turnover (lac)106.34
  • P/E70.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.46
  • EPS20.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,421.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

1,460

Prev. Close

1,427.45

Turnover(Lac.)

106.34

Day's High

1,460

Day's Low

1,372.2

52 Week's High

1,458

52 Week's Low

438.5

Book Value

83.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,421.3

P/E

70.21

EPS

20.33

Divi. Yield

0

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.55%

Institutions: 0.55%

Non-Institutions: 28.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.63

9.63

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.41

10.95

1.11

0.01

Net Worth

29.04

20.58

1.12

0.02

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

GOVIND VISHWANATH GADGIL

Non Executive Director

AMIT YESHWANT MODAK

Non Executive Director

Aditya Amit Modak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sweta Ashish Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

RANJEET SADASHIV NATU

Independent Non Exe. Director

ASHOK NAMDEO GOKHALE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd

Summary

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Resonant Consulting Private Limited on March 25, 2009 in Pune. The name of Company was changed to P. N. Gadgil & Sons Gargi Costume Jewellery Private Limited dated September 22, 2021. Subsequently, name of the Company again changed to PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Private Limited dated on September 21, 2022. Eventually, name of the Company was changed to PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 02, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune.The Company is engaged in retail business of costume and fashion jewellery under the brand name Gargi by P. N. Gadgil & Sons launched in 2021 under the artificial jewellery segment. It offer a wide range of products from artificial jewellery segment for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily-wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. Prior to 31.03.2021, Company was engaged in the business of consultancy.The Company operates through shop in shop model and has entered into an agreement with P.N. Gadgil & Sons Limited and P. N. Gadgil Art & Culture Foundation to have point of sales (POS) counters at its existing 30 showrooms across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The products are partly manufactured by artisans who work exclusively for us and partially purchased from others. In addition to this, the Company has severa
Company FAQs

What is the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1372.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd is ₹1421.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd is 70.21 and 17.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd is ₹438.5 and ₹1458 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd?

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 187.85%, 1 Year at 166.96%, 6 Month at 137.51%, 3 Month at 67.77% and 1 Month at 26.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.85 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 28.60 %

