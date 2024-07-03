PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd Summary

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Resonant Consulting Private Limited on March 25, 2009 in Pune. The name of Company was changed to P. N. Gadgil & Sons Gargi Costume Jewellery Private Limited dated September 22, 2021. Subsequently, name of the Company again changed to PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Private Limited dated on September 21, 2022. Eventually, name of the Company was changed to PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 02, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune.The Company is engaged in retail business of costume and fashion jewellery under the brand name Gargi by P. N. Gadgil & Sons launched in 2021 under the artificial jewellery segment. It offer a wide range of products from artificial jewellery segment for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily-wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. Prior to 31.03.2021, Company was engaged in the business of consultancy.The Company operates through shop in shop model and has entered into an agreement with P.N. Gadgil & Sons Limited and P. N. Gadgil Art & Culture Foundation to have point of sales (POS) counters at its existing 30 showrooms across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The products are partly manufactured by artisans who work exclusively for us and partially purchased from others. In addition to this, the Company has several freelance designers to help keep designs relevant. These products are mainly marketed using both online as well as offline marketing tools.The Company offer a wide range of products from costume and fashion jewellery segment for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily-wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. Their product line includes earrings,necklaces, pendants, chains, finger rings, bracelets, anklets, nose pins, mangal sutra, pendant set, bangles in brass or silver for females of age groups as well as male accessories such as rings, cufflinks, button set, that cater to customers taste, preference, choice and the ever-changing trends in the chain and jewellery designs. Apart from these, their portfolio offer customers a wide variety of traditional, Indo-western, & modern design and jewellery.The Company primarily source finished jewellery from third party manufacturing vendors located across India. This includes all types of jewellery primarily made of silver and brass. It offer a large variety of costume jewellery, which are designed and manufactured by in-house designers in close collaboration along with skilled local craftsman located across the country. To ensure optimum prices and mitigate the risk of suppliers concentration, it procure products from various suppliers across the country. This procurement process enables them to offer a wide range of products. These products are mainly marketed using both online as well as offline marketing tools. The Company actively engaged with such manufacturers to ensure that the products are as per specifications and suggested designs. Moreover,it purchase finished products from manufacturers and suppliers to grow their product range. It has a dedicated procurement team, focused on developing new products and designs that meet customers requirements.The Company made a public issue of 26,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 78 Crore in December, 2022.