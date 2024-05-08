AGM 24/06/2024 In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 24th June, 2024 at Zapurza Museum of Art & Culture, Ahead of Peacock Bay, Survey no 65, Kudje, Pune - 411023. The notice convening the AGM will be sent to the stock exchange in due course. The cut-off date to record the entitlement of members to cast their votes for the businesses to be transacted at the ensuing 15th AGM is fixed as 14th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) In terms of Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Annual Report along with notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting to be held on 24th June 2024 is being sent to all those members whose names were appearing in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on Friday, 10th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024) Copies of newspaper advertisements titled Notice of Annual General Meeting published on 17th May, 2024 are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A Part A (13) of Schedule III of SEBI LODR, the business transacted at the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 24th June, 2024 at Zapurza Museum of Art & Culture, ahead of Peacock Bay, Survey no. 65, Kudje, Pune - 411023 at 12.00 PM IST is attached herewith. Enclosed herewith are the Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting together with Scrutinizers Report on e-voting and voting through ballot paper in accordance with Reg 44(3) of SEBI LODR. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024)