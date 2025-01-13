iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd Balance Sheet

1,450
(-0.84%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:04:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.63

9.63

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.41

10.95

1.11

0.01

Net Worth

29.04

20.58

1.12

0.02

Minority Interest

Debt

2.12

1.33

5.31

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.17

21.93

6.43

0.02

Fixed Assets

1.49

1.29

0.36

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.05

0.03

0

Networking Capital

28.7

9.26

5.43

0

Inventories

32.11

10.45

6.82

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.88

0.03

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.19

1.08

0.53

0

Sundry Creditors

-4.95

-1.38

-1.3

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.53

-0.92

-0.63

0

Cash

0.7

11.34

0.63

0.02

Total Assets

31.18

21.94

6.45

0.02

PNGS Gargi FJ : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.