PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.63
9.63
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.41
10.95
1.11
0.01
Net Worth
29.04
20.58
1.12
0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
2.12
1.33
5.31
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.17
21.93
6.43
0.02
Fixed Assets
1.49
1.29
0.36
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.05
0.03
0
Networking Capital
28.7
9.26
5.43
0
Inventories
32.11
10.45
6.82
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.88
0.03
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.19
1.08
0.53
0
Sundry Creditors
-4.95
-1.38
-1.3
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.53
-0.92
-0.63
0
Cash
0.7
11.34
0.63
0.02
Total Assets
31.18
21.94
6.45
0.02
