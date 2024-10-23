iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Finacial results for half year ended September 30, 2024 are attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Reg 30 and all other applicable provisions of Listing Regulation, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 26th August 2024, has approved allotment of 729800 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each to specified investors of promotor and non-promoter category. Further Ms. Ruchi Bhave, Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the company from FY 2024-25 onwards.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 With reference to intimation given to BSE on 22nd July 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. on 31st July 2024 have inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Copy of Unaudited Financial Results adopted and approved by the Board of Directors are enclosed herewith) Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30/06/2024 are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to one or more persons / investors in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2023 read with SEBI(Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 and other applicable SEBI regulations and other related matters thereto The Board of Directors in its meeting held today inter-alia; 1. Approved Issuance of Equity shares on Preferential basis subject to approval of shareholders, 2. Considered and approved convening of Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, August 02, 2024, at 12:00 Noon in order to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the matters specified above, and has approved the draft of the notice for same. The notice of the EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchange in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. and 3. Considered and approved appointment of CS Ruchi Bhave, Practicing Company Secretary failing her CS Abhijit Dakhawe, Practicing Company Secretary, the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the purpose of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Reg 30 and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee the Board of Directors of the Company have in its meeting held on 24th June 2024 appointed Mrs. Neha Boid as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. opening hours of 01st July 2024
Board Meeting6 May 202430 Apr 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve, among other things, report of directors to the members of the Company to be published in Annual Report for FY 23-24. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today have inter-alia: 1. Approved the Report of Directors to the members of the Company to be published in the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 which will be shared in due course. 2. Recommended an increase in the authorized share capital to the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024. The outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.04.2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202413 Jan 2024
This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th January, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. With reference to Intimation given to BSE on 13th January 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. on 19th January, 2024 have inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024 (Copies of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results adopted and approved by the Board of Directors are enclosed herewith) Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023 are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

PNGS Gargi FJ: Related News

No Record Found

