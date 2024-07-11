The Board of Directors in its meeting held today inter-alia; 1. Approved Issuance of Equity shares on Preferential basis subject to approval of shareholders, 2. Considered and approved convening of Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, August 02, 2024, at 12:00 Noon in order to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the matters specified above, and has approved the draft of the notice for same. The notice of the EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchange in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. and 3. Considered and approved appointment of CS Ruchi Bhave, Practicing Company Secretary failing her CS Abhijit Dakhawe, Practicing Company Secretary, the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the purpose of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulation, if any of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholder of the company will be held on Friday, 02nd August, 2024 at 12:00 noon (IST) onward through Video Conference facility/Other Audio-Visual Means (VC) to transact the business mentioned in the Notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024) We wish to inform you that the Corrigendum to the EGM Notice dated 11th July , 2024 is being issued to amend/provide additional details as mentioned herein and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. The Corrigendum shall deemed to be an integral part of EGM Notice. The Corrigendum to the EGM Notice is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Enclosed herewith are the Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting together with Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and voting on the day of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)