To

The Members of

POCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of POCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit/loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We did not come across any matter of such material significance to be reported in this section.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has no pending litigations which would have a material impact on its financial position.

2. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief that:

i. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

5. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note No. 18 to the financial statements, the Board of directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with the provisions of Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

6. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made using privileged/ administrative access rights. Wherever the trail is enabled during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Darpan & Associates ICAI Firm Registration No.016156S Chartered Accountants Place : Chennai Darpan Kumar Date : May 29, 2024 Partner Membership No. 235817 UDIN : 24235817BKFAYT4199

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of POCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment of the Company were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use asset) or intangibles during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments in/ provided any guarantee or security/ granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans or provided guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Hence the requirement to report compliance with Section 185 is not applicable. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the investments made by it, as applicable and has not extended any loans, guarantees, or securities in respect of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of certain products of the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us

(a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1st July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (“GST”).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the monies raised by way of term loans for the purposes for which they were raised. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer, further public offer or debt instruments.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries/ associates/ joint-ventures and accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries/ associates/ joint-ventures and accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, have been received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system, commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditors for the year under audit were considered by us, as part of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

xx. a) During the year, the Company has unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects, amounting to Rs. 29,977/- and the same is required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act, within a period of six months from the end of the financial year. This matter has been disclosed in Note No. 35(b) to the financial statements.

b) Apart from the aforesaid, there are no unspent amounts towards CSR pertaining to any ongoing project, and hence transferring unspent amount to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have investments in subsidiaries/ associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of POCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of POCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policy, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.