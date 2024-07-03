iifl-logo-icon 1
POCL Enterprises Ltd Share Price

219.55
(-1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open228
  • Day's High229
  • 52 Wk High235.35
  • Prev. Close222
  • Day's Low212
  • 52 Wk Low 41.05
  • Turnover (lac)93.42
  • P/E22.38
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value30.14
  • EPS9.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)612.1
  • Div. Yield0.23
POCL Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

228

Prev. Close

222

Turnover(Lac.)

93.42

Day's High

229

Day's Low

212

52 Week's High

235.35

52 Week's Low

41.05

Book Value

30.14

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

612.1

P/E

22.38

EPS

9.92

Divi. Yield

0.23

POCL Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

POCL Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

POCL Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:12 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.81%

Foreign: 3.81%

Indian: 37.76%

Non-Promoter- 58.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

POCL Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.58

5.58

5.58

5.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.57

45.96

33.09

29.67

Net Worth

68.15

51.54

38.67

35.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

317.99

346.86

485.56

317.46

yoy growth (%)

-8.32

-28.56

52.94

56.09

Raw materials

-282.43

-308.48

-438.36

-282.63

As % of sales

88.81

88.93

90.28

89.02

Employee costs

-9.11

-11.14

-9.5

-7.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.76

-1.53

4.58

0.11

Depreciation

-1.75

-1.77

-1.49

-1.27

Tax paid

-0.31

0.92

-1.91

-0.26

Working capital

15.03

-39.9

37.2

25.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.32

-28.56

52.94

56.09

Op profit growth

67.12

-60.95

121.85

-31.54

EBIT growth

35.83

-56.11

123.36

-19.42

Net profit growth

-339.5

-122.66

243.23

-63.15

POCL Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT POCL Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Devakar Bansal

ED / MD / Promoter

sunil Kumar Bansal

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Padam Chandra Bansal

E D & Wholetime Director

Y V Raman

Independent Non Exe. Director

Indra Somani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jyoti Kumar Chowdhry

WTD & Executive Director

Harsh Bansal

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Amber Bansal

Independent Director

Shyam Sunder Tikmani

Chairman

Ramachandran Balachandran

Independent Director

Indu Bala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by POCL Enterprises Ltd

Summary

POCL Enterprises Limited (POEL) initially established in 1988 as a trading house, has over the years after the demerger had manufacturing processes included. POCL Enterprises Limited (POEL) is an ISO 9001:2015 company and specializes in manufacturing and trading of various metals, chemicals and their oxides prior to Demerger. The Company has manufacturing units in Puducherry, Kakkalur - Thiruvallur, Maraimalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu. In 2014-15, the four undertakings, consisting of Metallic Oxides Division, Plastic Additives Division, Zinc Refining Division and Lead Alloying & Refining Divisions of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited got demerged into the Company and the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger was given effect from December 22, 2014. Consequently the Company also ceases to be a subsidiary of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited.Prior to the Demerger, the Company was a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited. In consideration to the Demerger of four divisions of POCL into the Company, each member of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited, was allotted 1 Equity Share of Rs 10/- each in the Company for every 2 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders in M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the POCL Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The POCL Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹219.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of POCL Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of POCL Enterprises Ltd is ₹612.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of POCL Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of POCL Enterprises Ltd is 22.38 and 7.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of POCL Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a POCL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of POCL Enterprises Ltd is ₹41.05 and ₹235.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of POCL Enterprises Ltd?

POCL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.24%, 3 Years at 158.65%, 1 Year at 403.06%, 6 Month at 110.19%, 3 Month at 47.64% and 1 Month at -1.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of POCL Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of POCL Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.42 %

