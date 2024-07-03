Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹228
Prev. Close₹222
Turnover(Lac.)₹93.42
Day's High₹229
Day's Low₹212
52 Week's High₹235.35
52 Week's Low₹41.05
Book Value₹30.14
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)612.1
P/E22.38
EPS9.92
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.58
5.58
5.58
5.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.57
45.96
33.09
29.67
Net Worth
68.15
51.54
38.67
35.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
317.99
346.86
485.56
317.46
yoy growth (%)
-8.32
-28.56
52.94
56.09
Raw materials
-282.43
-308.48
-438.36
-282.63
As % of sales
88.81
88.93
90.28
89.02
Employee costs
-9.11
-11.14
-9.5
-7.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.76
-1.53
4.58
0.11
Depreciation
-1.75
-1.77
-1.49
-1.27
Tax paid
-0.31
0.92
-1.91
-0.26
Working capital
15.03
-39.9
37.2
25.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.32
-28.56
52.94
56.09
Op profit growth
67.12
-60.95
121.85
-31.54
EBIT growth
35.83
-56.11
123.36
-19.42
Net profit growth
-339.5
-122.66
243.23
-63.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Devakar Bansal
ED / MD / Promoter
sunil Kumar Bansal
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Padam Chandra Bansal
E D & Wholetime Director
Y V Raman
Independent Non Exe. Director
Indra Somani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jyoti Kumar Chowdhry
WTD & Executive Director
Harsh Bansal
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Amber Bansal
Independent Director
Shyam Sunder Tikmani
Chairman
Ramachandran Balachandran
Independent Director
Indu Bala
Reports by POCL Enterprises Ltd
Summary
POCL Enterprises Limited (POEL) initially established in 1988 as a trading house, has over the years after the demerger had manufacturing processes included. POCL Enterprises Limited (POEL) is an ISO 9001:2015 company and specializes in manufacturing and trading of various metals, chemicals and their oxides prior to Demerger. The Company has manufacturing units in Puducherry, Kakkalur - Thiruvallur, Maraimalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu. In 2014-15, the four undertakings, consisting of Metallic Oxides Division, Plastic Additives Division, Zinc Refining Division and Lead Alloying & Refining Divisions of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited got demerged into the Company and the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger was given effect from December 22, 2014. Consequently the Company also ceases to be a subsidiary of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited.Prior to the Demerger, the Company was a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited. In consideration to the Demerger of four divisions of POCL into the Company, each member of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited, was allotted 1 Equity Share of Rs 10/- each in the Company for every 2 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders in M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited.
The POCL Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹219.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of POCL Enterprises Ltd is ₹612.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of POCL Enterprises Ltd is 22.38 and 7.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a POCL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of POCL Enterprises Ltd is ₹41.05 and ₹235.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
POCL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.24%, 3 Years at 158.65%, 1 Year at 403.06%, 6 Month at 110.19%, 3 Month at 47.64% and 1 Month at -1.03%.
