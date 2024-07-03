Summary

POCL Enterprises Limited (POEL) initially established in 1988 as a trading house, has over the years after the demerger had manufacturing processes included. POCL Enterprises Limited (POEL) is an ISO 9001:2015 company and specializes in manufacturing and trading of various metals, chemicals and their oxides prior to Demerger. The Company has manufacturing units in Puducherry, Kakkalur - Thiruvallur, Maraimalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu. In 2014-15, the four undertakings, consisting of Metallic Oxides Division, Plastic Additives Division, Zinc Refining Division and Lead Alloying & Refining Divisions of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited got demerged into the Company and the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger was given effect from December 22, 2014. Consequently the Company also ceases to be a subsidiary of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited.Prior to the Demerger, the Company was a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited. In consideration to the Demerger of four divisions of POCL into the Company, each member of M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited, was allotted 1 Equity Share of Rs 10/- each in the Company for every 2 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders in M/s. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited.

