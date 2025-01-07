Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
317.99
346.86
485.56
317.46
yoy growth (%)
-8.32
-28.56
52.94
56.09
Raw materials
-282.43
-308.48
-438.36
-282.63
As % of sales
88.81
88.93
90.28
89.02
Employee costs
-9.11
-11.14
-9.5
-7.73
As % of sales
2.86
3.21
1.95
2.43
Other costs
-19.48
-23.07
-27.01
-22.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.12
6.65
5.56
7.01
Operating profit
6.96
4.16
10.67
4.81
OPM
2.19
1.2
2.19
1.51
Depreciation
-1.75
-1.77
-1.49
-1.27
Interest expense
-5.51
-6.88
-7.62
-5.35
Other income
2.06
2.96
3.02
1.92
Profit before tax
1.76
-1.53
4.58
0.11
Taxes
-0.31
0.92
-1.91
-0.26
Tax rate
-17.72
-60.53
-41.72
-237.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.44
-0.6
2.66
-0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.93
Net profit
1.44
-0.6
2.66
0.77
yoy growth (%)
-339.5
-122.66
243.23
-63.15
NPM
0.45
-0.17
0.54
0.24
