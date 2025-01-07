iifl-logo-icon 1
POCL Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

227.7
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

317.99

346.86

485.56

317.46

yoy growth (%)

-8.32

-28.56

52.94

56.09

Raw materials

-282.43

-308.48

-438.36

-282.63

As % of sales

88.81

88.93

90.28

89.02

Employee costs

-9.11

-11.14

-9.5

-7.73

As % of sales

2.86

3.21

1.95

2.43

Other costs

-19.48

-23.07

-27.01

-22.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.12

6.65

5.56

7.01

Operating profit

6.96

4.16

10.67

4.81

OPM

2.19

1.2

2.19

1.51

Depreciation

-1.75

-1.77

-1.49

-1.27

Interest expense

-5.51

-6.88

-7.62

-5.35

Other income

2.06

2.96

3.02

1.92

Profit before tax

1.76

-1.53

4.58

0.11

Taxes

-0.31

0.92

-1.91

-0.26

Tax rate

-17.72

-60.53

-41.72

-237.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.44

-0.6

2.66

-0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.93

Net profit

1.44

-0.6

2.66

0.77

yoy growth (%)

-339.5

-122.66

243.23

-63.15

NPM

0.45

-0.17

0.54

0.24

