POCL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.58
5.58
5.58
5.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.57
45.96
33.09
29.67
Net Worth
68.15
51.54
38.67
35.25
Minority Interest
Debt
105.02
90.06
85.59
85.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.13
0.33
Total Liabilities
173.17
141.6
124.39
120.75
Fixed Assets
32.46
30.74
31.32
32.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.85
0.69
0.63
0.68
Networking Capital
137.48
107.34
89.23
84.79
Inventories
67.72
51.85
62.67
36.21
Inventory Days
41.56
Sundry Debtors
71.75
61.18
42.98
44.09
Debtor Days
50.6
Other Current Assets
23.62
15.42
9.62
14.85
Sundry Creditors
-18.45
-14.09
-22.11
-6.83
Creditor Days
7.83
Other Current Liabilities
-7.16
-7.02
-3.93
-3.53
Cash
1.36
2.83
3.2
3.16
Total Assets
173.16
141.6
124.38
120.74
