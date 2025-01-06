POCL Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.76
-1.53
4.58
0.11
Depreciation
-1.75
-1.77
-1.49
-1.27
Tax paid
-0.31
0.92
-1.91
-0.26
Working capital
15.03
-39.9
37.2
25.77
Other operating items
Operating
14.71
-42.27
38.37
24.34
Capital expenditure
1.91
2.81
1.73
18.65
Free cash flow
16.62
-39.46
40.1
42.99
Equity raised
56.2
64.31
66.67
41.98
Investing
0
0
0
-0.19
Financing
26.12
10.44
33.66
47.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0.66
0
Net in cash
98.95
35.28
141.11
132.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.