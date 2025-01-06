iifl-logo-icon 1
POCL Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

219.55
(-1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR POCL Enterprises Ltd

POCL Enterprises FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.76

-1.53

4.58

0.11

Depreciation

-1.75

-1.77

-1.49

-1.27

Tax paid

-0.31

0.92

-1.91

-0.26

Working capital

15.03

-39.9

37.2

25.77

Other operating items

Operating

14.71

-42.27

38.37

24.34

Capital expenditure

1.91

2.81

1.73

18.65

Free cash flow

16.62

-39.46

40.1

42.99

Equity raised

56.2

64.31

66.67

41.98

Investing

0

0

0

-0.19

Financing

26.12

10.44

33.66

47.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0.66

0

Net in cash

98.95

35.28

141.11

132.49

