Sub-division of Equity Shares of the company and fixation of record date Subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has approved sub-division of the existing one (1) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, into five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the record date for determining entitlement of Equity shareholder for the sub-division of equity shares has been fixed as October 25, 2024, if sub-division of equity shares is approved by the shareholders. The record date for the purpose of sub-division of the Equity Shares of the Company is fixed as October 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that POCL ENTERPRISES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE POCL ENTERPRISES LTD (539195) RECORD DATE 25.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/10/2024 DR-744/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE035S01010 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.10.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241003-17 dated October 03, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE035S01028 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-10-2024 (DR- 744/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.10.2024)