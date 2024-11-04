Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

POCL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 04/11/2024 to inter-alia consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 With reference to the above captioned subject, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Monday, November 04, 2024, among other subjects, inter-alia has approved the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

POCL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to consider and approve sub-division of equity shares if any Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, sub-division of Equity shares and fixation of Record date, alteration of Capital Clause of MOA, Appointment of Additional Directors and Auditors of the Company, Reconstitution of Committees, Record date for Dividend, AGM Intimation, Cut-off date for e-voting is herewith enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

POCL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any The Board of Directors of POCL Enterprises Limited has approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Financial Results along with audit report is enclosed. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 29, 2024, have re-appointed Mr. Amber Bansal as the Chief Financial Officer and KMP of the Company with effect from June 01, 2024. In-addition, the Board members have also appointed Mr. Ashok Kumar and Mr. Anil Sachdeva as the Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The details of the same are enclosed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024