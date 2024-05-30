TO THE MEMBERSOF POLSON LIMITED
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of POLSON LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)Rules,2015,as amended,("IndAS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
|Sr.
No.
|Key Audit Matters
|Procedure Performed / Auditors Response
|1
|
Revenue Recognition
The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Leather Chemicals. The other income comprises of Rent Received, Interest on Deposits Etc. The incomes are recognized on timely basis & only upon there is no uncertainty as to its measurability or collectability.
|
We have verified the process to identify the impact of the new revenue accounting standard. After reviewing the same we inform that there is no material impact of new revenue accounting standard and the Company can continue with its existing accounting practice.
Performed confirmation procedures & obtained the same.
|2
|Appropriateness of Current and Non- Current Classification
|
For the purpose of current & non-current classification the Company has considered its normal operating cycle as 12 Months and the same is based on services provided, acquisition of assets or inventory, their realization in cash and cash equivalents. The classification is either done on basis of documentary evidence and if not then on the basis of managements best estimate of period in which asset would be realized or liability would be settled.
Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so ,consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.
For R G B & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
(Firms RegistrationNo.144967W)
Bharat R. Kriplani Partner (MembershipNo.134969)
UDIN: 24134969BKGDTU8407
Place : Mumbai Date : 30.05.2024
ANNEXURE"A"TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Polson Limited of even date)
Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of POLSON LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.
For R G B & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
(Firms RegistrationNo.144967W)
Bharat R. Kriplani Partner (MembershipNo.134969)
UDIN: 24134969BKGDTU8407
Place: Mumbai Date: 30.05.2024
POLSON LIMITED
ANNEXURE‘BTO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Polson Limited of even date)
To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:
(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.
POLSON LIMITED
and securities provided, as applicable.
There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
|Nature of the statute
|Nature of dues
|
Forum where Dispute is Pending
|Period to which
the Amount Relates
|
Amount Rupees
|
Income Tax Act, 1961
|TDS
|
Traces Website
|
AY 2021-22
and Previous Years.
|Rs 0.02 Cr
|
Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|The Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)
|
AY 2016-2017
|Rs. 1.43 Cr
POLSON LIMITED
Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.
(b)During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.
(b)We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.
POLSON LIMITED
is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
(b)In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.
For R G B & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
(Firms RegistrationNo.144967W)
Bharat R. Kriplani Partner (MembershipNo.134969)
UDIN: 24134969BKGDTU8407
Place: Mumbai Date: 30.05.2024
