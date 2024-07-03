iifl-logo-icon 1
Polson Ltd Share Price

12,720
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13,226
  • Day's High13,300.2
  • 52 Wk High17,970
  • Prev. Close13,400
  • Day's Low12,000
  • 52 Wk Low 12,100
  • Turnover (lac)7.25
  • P/E35.55
  • Face Value50
  • Book Value10,369.92
  • EPS376.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.64
  • Div. Yield0
Polson Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

13,226

Prev. Close

13,400

Turnover(Lac.)

7.25

Day's High

13,300.2

Day's Low

12,000

52 Week's High

17,970

52 Week's Low

12,100

Book Value

10,369.92

Face Value

50

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.64

P/E

35.55

EPS

376.89

Divi. Yield

0

Polson Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Polson Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polson Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.21%

Non-Institutions: 24.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polson Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

121.03

115.58

110.59

104.17

Net Worth

121.63

116.18

111.19

104.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.61

96.69

105.76

108.27

yoy growth (%)

-8.36

-8.57

-2.31

3.96

Raw materials

-44.2

-52.84

-56.12

-60.17

As % of sales

49.88

54.64

53.06

55.57

Employee costs

-5.63

-6.39

-6.31

-5.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.14

10.41

12.45

14.42

Depreciation

-4.77

-4.52

-3.68

-3.25

Tax paid

-0.61

-3.31

-7.18

-5.53

Working capital

-18.55

-4.82

21.01

4.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.36

-8.57

-2.31

3.96

Op profit growth

-5.56

-10.09

-3.4

26.33

EBIT growth

-12.16

-11.72

-8.59

9.83

Net profit growth

20.19

-34.95

5.69

-36.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

103.91

97

82.68

79.12

75.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.91

97

82.68

79.12

75.2

Other Operating Income

2.71

4.23

7.42

2.28

1.51

Other Income

4.26

0

1.38

0

0

Polson Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polson Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amol Kapadia

Executive Director

Sushila J Kapadia

Director (Technical)

Pravin D Samant

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhau Lambore

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sampada Sawant

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajiv Agarwal

Independent Director

Bhavin Sheth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polson Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in December, 1938 by Mr. Pestonji Edulgi, Polson Limited, primarily as a Coffee manufacturing Company, is presently engaged in manufacturing synthetic organic tanning substance. The Company has diversified into other business activities including diary, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, leather chemicals and real estate. With Government policy reserving the dairy sector for the Cooperative sector, the Company being a private organization was forced to end its dairy activities. Their manufacturing units is located at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.With its manufacturing operations spread over 14 acres and located on the foothills of the historical fort Vishalgad, this Unit began its operations in 1906 by setting up the first and only Myrabolam Extracts manufacturing facility, primarily servicing the Indian Railwayauthorities by substituting an import. Wattle Extract for water treatment and in a secondary application for the leather tanning industry specialized in Vegetable based tanning.Over the years the primary focus changed and the Company became a leading supplier of natural tannin materials and ecofriendly leather chemicals of Indian origin to the international leather industry. Today, the Company has a diversified product range beingmanufactured in 3 state of the art factories and further developed, established and maintained an untarnished track record of consistently meeting international quality standards and boasts of a high profile customer base, which include sev
Company FAQs

What is the Polson Ltd share price today?

The Polson Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12720 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polson Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polson Ltd is ₹152.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polson Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polson Ltd is 35.55 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polson Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polson Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polson Ltd is ₹12100 and ₹17970 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polson Ltd?

Polson Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.84%, 3 Years at 2.53%, 1 Year at -2.19%, 6 Month at -10.86%, 3 Month at -10.65% and 1 Month at -5.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polson Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polson Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 24.80 %

