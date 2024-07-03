SectorChemicals
Open₹13,226
Prev. Close₹13,400
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.25
Day's High₹13,300.2
Day's Low₹12,000
52 Week's High₹17,970
52 Week's Low₹12,100
Book Value₹10,369.92
Face Value₹50
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.64
P/E35.55
EPS376.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.03
115.58
110.59
104.17
Net Worth
121.63
116.18
111.19
104.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.61
96.69
105.76
108.27
yoy growth (%)
-8.36
-8.57
-2.31
3.96
Raw materials
-44.2
-52.84
-56.12
-60.17
As % of sales
49.88
54.64
53.06
55.57
Employee costs
-5.63
-6.39
-6.31
-5.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.14
10.41
12.45
14.42
Depreciation
-4.77
-4.52
-3.68
-3.25
Tax paid
-0.61
-3.31
-7.18
-5.53
Working capital
-18.55
-4.82
21.01
4.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.36
-8.57
-2.31
3.96
Op profit growth
-5.56
-10.09
-3.4
26.33
EBIT growth
-12.16
-11.72
-8.59
9.83
Net profit growth
20.19
-34.95
5.69
-36.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
103.91
97
82.68
79.12
75.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.91
97
82.68
79.12
75.2
Other Operating Income
2.71
4.23
7.42
2.28
1.51
Other Income
4.26
0
1.38
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amol Kapadia
Executive Director
Sushila J Kapadia
Director (Technical)
Pravin D Samant
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhau Lambore
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sampada Sawant
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajiv Agarwal
Independent Director
Bhavin Sheth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polson Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in December, 1938 by Mr. Pestonji Edulgi, Polson Limited, primarily as a Coffee manufacturing Company, is presently engaged in manufacturing synthetic organic tanning substance. The Company has diversified into other business activities including diary, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, leather chemicals and real estate. With Government policy reserving the dairy sector for the Cooperative sector, the Company being a private organization was forced to end its dairy activities. Their manufacturing units is located at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.With its manufacturing operations spread over 14 acres and located on the foothills of the historical fort Vishalgad, this Unit began its operations in 1906 by setting up the first and only Myrabolam Extracts manufacturing facility, primarily servicing the Indian Railwayauthorities by substituting an import. Wattle Extract for water treatment and in a secondary application for the leather tanning industry specialized in Vegetable based tanning.Over the years the primary focus changed and the Company became a leading supplier of natural tannin materials and ecofriendly leather chemicals of Indian origin to the international leather industry. Today, the Company has a diversified product range beingmanufactured in 3 state of the art factories and further developed, established and maintained an untarnished track record of consistently meeting international quality standards and boasts of a high profile customer base, which include sev
Read More
The Polson Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12720 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polson Ltd is ₹152.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polson Ltd is 35.55 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polson Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polson Ltd is ₹12100 and ₹17970 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polson Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.84%, 3 Years at 2.53%, 1 Year at -2.19%, 6 Month at -10.86%, 3 Month at -10.65% and 1 Month at -5.63%.
